TEAM LISTS: Number of captain-coaches missing as Group rivalries return

Saturday, April 29
Wade Park, Orange
Kick-off 1pm (league tag 10.30am)
CYMS: 1 Cooper Monk, 2 Oli Maunder, 3 Josh Hart, 4 Ed Morrish, 5 Issac Cardwell, 6 Ryan Banks, 7 Patrick Williams, 8 Cam Jones, 9 Liam Wilson, 10 Kaeden Dickson, 11 Marcel Ikonofo, 12 Ethan McKellar, 13 Flynn Packham; Bench: 14 Toby Gibson, 15 Michell Leonard, 16 Kaelen Monk, 17 Ethan Kennedy. Captain-coach: Ethan McKellar.
MUDGEE: 1 Jack Littlejohn, 2 Jayden Brown, 3 Corin Smith, 4 Nathan Orr, 5 Lleyton Lothian, 6 Hayden Carpenter, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Casey Burgess, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Luke Moody, 11 James Goonrey, 12 Jake Durrant, 13 Clay Priest; Bench: 14 Toby Forrest, 15 Andrew Bain, 16 Jared Robinson, 17 Nicholas Bligh. Captain-coach: Clay Priest
Carrington Park, Bathurst
Kick-off 3.15pm (curtain-raiser to Penrith-Wests Tigers NRL match)
ST PAT'S: 1 Jackson Brien, 2 Tekaokoa Kiarimu, 3 Caleb Wardman, 4 Matt Beattie, 5 Ash Cosgrove, 6 Trae Fitzpatrick, 7 Noah Griffiths, 8 Nic Booth, 9 Hayden Bolam, 10 Zac Merritt, 11 Cooper Akroyd, 12 Aaron Mawhinney, 13 Luke Single; Bench: 14 Jayden Fisher, 15 Haze Rewiti, 16 Josh Hanrahan, 17 Cooper Earsman. Captain-coach: Zac Merritt.
PANTHERS: 1 Josh Rivett, 2 Mick Latu, 3 Dillion Adrole, 4 Jackson Vallis, 5 Jess Limon, 6 Nick Tilburg, 7 Doug Hewitt, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Hudson White, 10 Daniel Bain, 11 McCoy White, 12 Zac Hunt, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Jed Betts, 15 Jia Siakisoni, 16 Thomas Lemmich, 17 Talon Hodge. Captain-coach: Jake Betts.
Sunday, May 30
Apex Oval, Dubbo
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 11.30am)
CYMS: 1 Jeremy Thurston, 2 Tom Hughes, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Kyjuan Crawford, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Claude Gordon, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer 9 Alex Bonham, 10 Ben Marlin, 11 Jayden Merritt, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Chanse Burgess; Bench: 14 Tom Stimpson, 15 James Stanley, 16 Jaymn Cleary, 17 Mitchell Cleary. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
COWBOYS: 1 Tyrone Tattersall, 2 Tony Clevin, 3 Preston Simpson, 4 Brock Naden, 5 Tim Boney-Stewart, 6 Jai Merritt, 7 Rylee Blackhall, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Elijah Colliss, 10 Nat Lindsay, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Jacob Newman, 13 Wallace Bruce; Bench: 14 Riley Barker, 15 Cooper Taylor, 16 Daniel Pracy, 17 Logan Conn. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White
Larkin Oval, Nyngan
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10.30am)
TIGERS: 1 Sam Simmons, 2 Ash Widders, 3 Kiyan Shaw, 4 Terrance Ryan, 5 Matty McDougall, 6 Mason Williams, 7 Josh Merritt, 8 Rory Quarmby, 9 Jak Jeffery, 10 Jacob Neill, 11 Corey Cox, 12 Cale Dunn, 13 Aidan Bermingham; Bench: 14 Loma Atuau, 15 Jackson Cox, 16 Bill Quarmby, 17 Hewett Haycock. Captain-coach: James Tuitahi.
SPACEMEN: 1 Jacob Smede, 2 James Parsons, 3 Riley Scott, 4 Jim Ratulolo, 5 Malakai Folau, 6 Will Wardle, 7 Joe Dwyer, 8 Takitau Mapapalangi, 9 Cody Crisp, 10 Jack Buchanan, 11 Rex Yallon, 12 Brandon Tago, 13 Brandon Paige; 14 TBC, 15 Jake Hutchings, 16 Tikoko Noke, 17 Sinamoni Mapapalangi, Captain-coach: Chad Porter.
Spooner Oval, Forbes
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10.30am)
MAGPIES: 1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Dylan Gunn, 3 Thomas Toohey, 4 Ray Towney, 5 Coopa Martin, 6 Jordan Hartwig, 7 Tom Caldwell, 8 Tongia Fox, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Aaron Wykamp, 11 Charlie Lennon, 12 Traie Merritt, 13 Marty Herbert; Bench: 14 Tom Hopkins, 15 Michael Coady, 16 Dane Richards, 17 Matty Duke, 18 Connor Greenhalgh. Captain-coaches: Nick Greenhalgh and Mitch Andrews
RAIDERS: 1 Josh Nixon, 2 Charlie Kempston, 3 Eric Fernando, 4 Carl Ralph, 5 Clayton Daley, 6 Richard Peckham, 7 Harry Kempston, 8 Maclay Ryan, 9 Kane McDermott, 10 Jordan Reynolds, 11 Alex Ronayne, 12 Filisione Pauta, 13 Billy Gilbert; Bench: 14 Randel Dowling, 15 Shaquille Gordon, 16 Johnny Mafiti, 17 Braith Carroll. Captain-coaches: Alex Ronayne and Jack Kavanagh
Wade Park, Orange
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10.30am)
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Kade Barrow, 3 Lachlan Lawson, 4 TBC, 5 Joseph Coady, 6 Ben Blimka, 7 Scott Rosser, 8 Elijah Roberts-Smyth, 9 Alex Prout, 10 TBC, 11 TBC, 13 Matt Boss; Bench: 14 Jarrod Morgan, 15 Adam Hart, 16 Harrison Gersbach, 17 Jared Brodrick. Coach: Shane Rodney
WORKIES WOLVES: 1 Donovan Peters, 2 Lomano Lufe, 3 Kye Cameron, 4 Keelan Bresac, 5 Riley Dukes, 6 Dylan Miles, 7 Cooper Egan, 8 Lachlan Large, 9 Thomas Large, 10 Ryan Jervis, 11 TBC, 12 Dylan Dukes, 13 Travis Dukes; Bench: 14 Kevin Large, 15 TBC, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Coaches: Jack Sullivan and Kyle Willmott.
