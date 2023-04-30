Illegal dump pollutes water source, 'serial offender' blamed

Illegal dumping has caused a breakout of pollution at a reserve Orange drinking water source. A serial offender is suspected.
Paint was identified in the upstream reed area of Ploughmans Wetlands early last week, turning water cloudy.
The extent of environmental damage is unclear. Council and NSW fire responded quickly to pump out contaminants.
Drinking water was not being drawn from the site at the time. No impact on human health is likely.
Dumping chemical waste is illegal. An investigation failed to identify the perpetrator.
It is not the first incident of its type. In November visually similar contaminants were identified in the same area.
Nearby resident and volunteer at multiple environmental groups Neil Jones discovered the pollution on both occasions.
"It's terrible, not good at all, we're concerned about a serial offender," he told the Central Western Daily.
"This is what happens when people think they can just dump chemicals into storm water instead of taking it to the Resource Centre on Icely Road."
A council spokesperson said: "It's disappointing ... There are significant fines for flushing this kind of waste into the storm water drains."
The Ploughmans Wetlands were built to increase water supply during extended drought.
Reports of vandalism and wildlife damage at the site in recent months have raised serious concerns for environmental groups.
