Macquarie Raiders captain-coach Jack Kavanagh could be back for his side's huge Dubbo derby clash with CYMS in round five despite being hit with a three-match ban.
Kavanagh was handed the suspension this week after being put on report for a dangerous throw early in his side's round two clash with the Mudgee Dragons last weekend.
Kavanagh was charged with a grade one offence and he took an early guilty plea.
A grade one offence only carries a 200-point penalty and in most instances an early guilty plea and clean record (for two years or longer) would reduce the ban to one-game.
Kavanagh's prior offences and loading increased his from a one-match ban to three. He had previous offences in 2021 with the Raiders and last season while with Mackay.
He will miss the next two rounds against Forbes and Nyngan but could be back for the big battle of Dubbo.
The representative match between Group 10 and Group 11 set for Saturday, May 6 can count towards any term of suspension for a player that was considered a strong chance of selection.
Given Kavanagh is a current Western Rams representative, it is almost certain he would have been chosen for Group 11.
Kavanagh was the only player who had a case to answer for ahead of round two.
His place in the front-row for Macquarie will be taken by Maclay Ryan at Forbes while Johnny Mafiti and Braith Carroll have been added to a new-look bench.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
