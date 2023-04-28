Where to find the Penrith Panthers this week

THE Penrith Panthers will be back in Bathurst on Saturday, for its annual match at Carrington Park.
Saturday's game between the reigning premiers and Wests Tigers will get underway from 7.35pm, but the boys from the foot of the Blue Mountains will still be out about during the week according to Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor.
Read also: International drug plot linked to Orange
"A range of community fixtures will take place to support the match with the Peachy-Richardson Shield being played on Thursday at the St Pat's rugby league fields and the Play like a Panther coaching clinic brought to you by Westfund at George Park on Thursday afternoon," he said.
Read also: HELLO WORLD | April babies, 2023
"On Friday, the Sportsman's Lunch will be held at Panthers Bathurst. The lunch includes a question and answer session with Panthers Coach Ivan Cleary, and co-captains Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo which is a great opportunity to get an insight into the Panthers 2023 season."
The Peachy-Richardson Gala Day will run from 9am on Thursday, with the Panthers arriving at the gala day at approximately 1pm.
The George Park clinic will run from 3.30pm-5.30pm, with players expected to run participants through a number of drills and skills.
For more information visit www.bathurstnrl.com.au.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.