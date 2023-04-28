Rugby league legend Paul Gallen has urged every NRL club to take a match to the bush after years of "neglect" from the game.
Gallen was in Orange on Wednesday, April 26, as part of Royce Simmons' dementia fundraising event Royce's Big Walk.
The former Cronulla Sharks, NSW and Australian forward was coached by Simmons during his glittering stint in green and gold.
Simmons and a rotating roster of former players have made the 313 kilometre trek between Dubbo and Bathurst with the finish line at Carrington Park before the NRL fixture between Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers on Saturday, April 29.
Both clubs boast players that hail from the Central West including Dubbo's Issah Yeo, Wellington's Brett Naden and Tyrone Peachy and Forbes' Charlie Staines.
In fact, four of the Kangaroos 2021 Rugby League World Cup-winning squad were from the region with Yeo joined by fellow Dubbo native Matt Burton and Orange's Jack Wighton and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.
Gallen said the great country nurseries had been looked over and called on every NRL club to take a game to the bush.
"I've said it for years, I think every club should bring a game of rugby league to the country," he said.
"The country is an area that has probably been a bit neglected by the game.
"We need good grassroots, a solid foundation of junior footy coming through. I'd love to see every cub bring a game out and support country rugby league."
His thoughts were echoed by Simmons, who grew up and played junior football in the Central West town of Goolagong before making the move to Penrith.
The 62-year old said he had loved seeing enthusiasm for the game at clinics he had run in the region and that he hoped to see clubs like Cowra Magpies bounce back after dropping out of the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership first grade competition.
"It's great to see a few of them [NRL players] come through the Penrith pathways because that's exactly where I went," he said.
"It is probably a bit disappointing now that some of the towns don't have a [first grade] side but let's hope after COVID people can get together and get all the towns like Cowra back playing football.
"I can't give enough points to the people working around them.
"The kids were really enjoying what they did. They are really into the skill levels but at the same time having a lot of fun."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.