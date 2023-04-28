Your recent editorial was, in my opinion, easy to agree with, and raised a number of issues that concern many people. ("NDIS and Medicare are core business"; Central Western Daily; April 22.)
NDIS, Medicare, a need to increase Jobseeker, and concerns over an increase in HECS debts, will be a real challenge for the Labor Government.
As your editorial pointed out:" The alternatives are to either increase government revenues or to cut services."
In the case of Medicare, it has often been suggested that a small increase and broadening of the surcharge levy is an option.
Your final paragraph strongly reminds us of another option:" In light of this, the case for scrapping the third round of tax cuts becomes more compelling by the day. The country can't afford them and it is quite apparent that a large number of voters would be happy to forego them in order to preserve services."
Over to our Federal politicians.
The Orange Prostate Cancer Support Group has organised a meeting for all cancer related groups in Orange.
This includes support groups, service groups or anybody that helps people suffering from the effects of cancer - we would like to see you.
We may be able to help one another in our endeavors.
We have contacted a number of groups but if we have missed you, please contact Charlie on 6361 1830 or just turn up you will be most welcome.
The meeting will be held on May 2 after all the holidays, at 6pm at the meeting room Café Connect 107 Prince Street Orange
I extend my heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the people of Orange for their participation in the Orange Memory Walk & Jog on Sunday 26 February.
The event was a wonderful show of community spirit as 120 people walked, jogged and ran in support of people living with dementia, their families and carers.
My thanks to everyone who helped make this event such a success - to the people who walked, ran, jogged, donated and volunteered, thank you! It would not have been possible without your support!
An impressive $10,000 was raised, and these funds will now be put to good use as we provide invaluable support services, education and resources for those impacted by dementia Australia-wide.
There are more than 400,000 people of all ages living with some form of dementia in Australia. Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people living with dementia is expected to almost double in 30 years. Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia and the leading cause of death of women.
We encourage Orange locals who were unable to participate this time to consider organising their own group or individual walk or jog, with a My Way event. More details can be found at www.memorywalk.com.au
The mayor of Bathurst has missed the point of the state government's handbrake on the Great Western Highway's upgrade.
And the point is this.
The state, thanks to the former conservative government propped up for 12 years by the Member for Bathurst, is financially not in a great place to start a project that would cost billions for a tunnel that would only cut commuters' travelling time by 10 minutes.
The state government is only putting the project on hold. No contracts have been torn up.
The project is being looked at and properly costed so the community can have absolute certainty that the project can be completed once, on time and in a way that is transparent and fair.
The mayor cannot expect the state government to throw $100 bills into a hole and expect results.
