FOUR mates have waited almost nine hours in the cold to be the first to try the new Carl's Jr restaurant.
The Central West's second outlet officially opened at 10am on Wednesday morning. The first 50 people were ushered in at 9am and rewarded with free burgers for a year.
Hannah Letherbarrow was the first in line, arriving at midnight, alongside her friends Zachary Williams, Joe Hickey and Nick Fogo, and she said she was inspired to wait out overnight after seeing the promotion on Facebook.
It did take some convincing to get her friends to come along.
"I sent a screenshot to Nick and said, 'We should definitely do this'. Nick didn't want to but I said we were," he said.
"At 11pm last night, we thought why not. We did one drive by and saw no one there, so we just went there and parked."
The group of four had to keep themselves entertained, while they battled the cold conditions.
"It was freezing," the 18-year-old said.
"We were up to 3am playing Monopoly on our phones, keeping ourselves entertained.
"I thought we should try and go to sleep but all the lights were on, so I had to pull the beanie over my eyes.
"Fingers crossed it's worth it. I've never had Carl's Jr before, so I don't know if it'll taste any good. But how often do you get to camp out for something?"
If the store was to open in the middle of July, Ms Letherbarrow is pretty sure she wouldn't have stayed out.
"After this I'm going home and straight to bed," she said.
The new American-style fast-food outlet's opening comes after months of delays outside the chain's control.
Carl's Jr is located on Sydney Road, next to the Clancy Motors dealership.
Bathurst Regional Council approved the development application in February 2021.
Carl's Jr was founded in Los Angeles in 1941 and has grown to have thousands of outlets around the world, including more than 30 in Australia and a number of others under construction.
Orange is expected to get a Carl's Jr outlet in 2024.
