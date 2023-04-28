MP lashes out over proposed 60-day supply plan as phones 'ring off the hook'

The Federal Member for Calare believes changes to medicine prescriptions announced by the Australian Government will exacerbate drug shortages, force pharmacy owners to cut services, lay off staff or close their doors entirely.
Orange pharmacists have spoken out against the plan which would allow patients purchase 60 days worth of medication, for the price of one prescription, double the current amount.
Andrew Gee said his phone has been "ringing off the hook" with "extremely concerned local pharmacists."
"They are distressed that very vulnerable patients will now have access to double their usual supply of certain drugs. They believe that this could have tragic outcomes for some vulnerable members of the community," he said.
"Our local pharmacists are also concerned that the new policy will create a medicine shortage crisis.
"There are currently hundreds of drugs that are in very short supply that will be affected by this change. With people across Australia soon able to go to their pharmacy and receive double their usual prescription, immense pressure will be placed on already-stretched supply chains."
More than 940 medicines are in critical, low, or medium supply according to a Therapeutic Goods Administration database on April 24.
"Put simply, there just won't be enough supply of key drugs which many people rely on every day, like medicine for blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes," Mr Gee added.
"People are going to miss out on health-sustaining drugs.
"We saw during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic just how devastating it can be when a local pharmacy doesn't have stock of a much-needed medicine."
Royal Australian College of GPs president Nicole Higgins told The Australian she "strongly support[s]" larger medicine pack sizes which would be "easier and cheaper" for consumers. She added that the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme shake-up would mean less routine doctors' visits.
"Our pharmacists are concerned that while on the face of it the new policy looks okay and sounds positive, it's really exposing vulnerable patients to harm, putting more pressure on our hardworking pharmacists, increasing drug shortages, and forcing people to go without their regular medications," Gee said.
"When you strip it all back, this policy change is the government basically taking money from pharmacists to make some marginal budget savings. The government is cutting the number of prescription fees it pays to local pharmacies.
"The problem for country pharmacies is that only a relatively small amount of their revenue comes from the retail side, as their businesses heavily rely on filling prescriptions. As a result, this change will have a devastating impact on the services that our local pharmacists provide."
The change was recommended by experts at an independent Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC) in 2018.
The changes will be implemented in the 2023-24 federal budget.
Mr Gee urged the government to rethink this.
"Pharmacies will be forced to look at cutting staff, slashing the services they supply for free to aged care facilities, and axing home delivery services," he said.
"The impacts are going to be felt keenly in country communities which have fewer pharmacies compared to city areas.
"For some smaller pharmacies, this policy change will threaten their very existence."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
