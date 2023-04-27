Abusive texts and intimate video land mum in court

A mother who sent torrents of abuse to her former partner after sleeping with his best friend has landed before court.
The woman, from a small town in the Orange region, split with the father of her children due to an infidelity in late 2021. He moved to another town.
After posting a photo on social media alongside another woman, the victim received a barrage of vulgar text messages.
Extracts identified by police included: "I hate you," "you maggot c--t," and "f---ing lying dog c--t."
At least one intimate video of the woman with another man was also sent. The victim said his mental health suffered as a result.
The woman has a history of abuse via digital mediums. She pleaded guilty to intimidation at Orange Local Court earlier in April.
Her solicitor recognised the seriousness of the offence but said his client "had remorse".
She was convicted and placed on a 15 month CCO. 20 hours community service was also issued.
The CWD has not named the woman to avoid identifying her victim.
