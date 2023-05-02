Tributes have been paid to a sporting legend and a beloved father.
John 'Brutus' Hamling died on April 21, seven days before his 84th birthday.
The rugby union icon was remembered by his children, Jason, Sean and Katrina Hamling, as a lover of sport who "never left them" wanting for anything.
"Rugby was number one in our family," Orange City Mayor and son, Jason Hamling said.
"My eldest brother Mark played representative rugby, I played rep rugby and my other brother Sean was a rugby league player but he dabbled in rugby union. My poor sister, she was heavily into netball and dad went to see her as much as he could, but rugby was top of his list."
Born in Sydney, Brutus moved to Orange in the late 1950s where he got a job at the Orange Base Hospital as a radiologist, before he moved into a private practice in Byng Street.
It was at the hospital where he met his first wife, Wilma, with whom the pair had four children together.
"We had both parents in the health sector, so it was a bit hard to have a sicky from school when you had a nurse and a radiologist in the house, put it that way," Sean Hamling said.
"Dad was very dedicated. If one of us kids got hurt playing football, we could get an x-ray pretty quick to see if anything was broken."
Brutus moved to the Central Coast during the 1990s following his divorce and marriage to his second wife Lyndall, with whom they had a son, Jarrod. The couple lived there for the past 28 years.
Prior to this re-location, he cemented a legacy as coach extraordinaire in the Central West.
Upon moving to town, he linked up with Orange Emus where he captain-coached the club's second grade side to multiple premierships.
But it was a decision in 1987 that would bring forth a new era and also stir up a bit of controversy. That decision was one which saw him switch from Emus to Orange City where he would go on to coach the first grade Lions to six consecutive premierships between 1988 and 1993.
"He was one to speak his mind and a lot of people didn't agree with him on a few things," Katrina Hamling said.
"Obviously, when he made the switch from Emus to Orange City, that's a big switch. It came about through a gentleman he met named David Brock who was the Orange City manager at that stage who dad met coaching Central West.
"David said they wanted dad to come over and coach Orange City and dad said that in a country town, if you switch rugby clubs you're going to lose lots of friends. David said 'you didn't have many to start with, so it doesn't matter'."
Two of the six premierships that Brutus guided the Lions to were undefeated and he even had the honour to coach Wallaby James Grant in 1988.
The outpouring of support the Hamling family received since the 83-year-old's death has warmed their hearts.
"It's just amazing how many people he touched over his life. Whether it was for his sport or his profession in the health industry," Jason Hamling said.
"Dad took us on holidays a lot and we never wanted for anything. It's really amazing how many people have commented and how many people he has touched."
The funeral for John Hamling will be held on May 1 at 2pm at Greenway Chapel, 460 Avoca Drive in Green Point. The service will be live-streamed via www.palmdalegroup.com.au
