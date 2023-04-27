Grocery habits changed?
Eating less takeout?
Stressing more and more about bills?
Rising cost of living pressures are impacting the majority, with some people getting hit harder than others.
We want to hear from you.
We want to listen to your experience.
We want to share your story.
Reach out to grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au and tell us a bit about your situation.
Sharing your story could just give someone else hope.
We hope to hear from you soon.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.