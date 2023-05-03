There was no time to waste after being crowned Orange's Woman of the Year, with founder Amorette Zielinski now gearing up to lead Central West Mums' next mother event of the year.
A cocktail-style gig, Mumfest 2023 is a 'strictly women-only' event that's ready for a full takeover of The Greenhouse of Orange on Saturday, May 6.
Mrs Zielinski said the tribe of women is anticipating another captivating guest speaker, with the event to feature five-time Olympian and world champion of aerial skiing, Jacqui Cooper.
Coined the greatest aerial skier of all time, she holds 39 World Cup medals, 24 World Cup wins and three major World Championship medals.
"Jacqui's high-energy presentation will leave everyone energised and inspired by her champion attitude," Mrs Zielinski said.
"Her story is one of self-belief, passion and an unwavering commitment to being the best she could be.
"No matter the obstacles she faced."
With the sport she describes as an "unforgiving, brutal and cruel" one at times, Jacqui Cooper was at the height of her career when consecutive and significant injuries - including a broken back - halted her journey.
In spite of these hurdles, intense rehabilitation, and even learning how to walk again, the champion still managed to shock her contenders when competing in Vancouver in 2010, placing fifth after what had been a punishing 12 months of recovery.
But it's also her motivational speaking and open journey with in vitro fertilisation [IVF] that inspires mothers across the globe.
A story that mums in Orange and across the Central West will get to experience in-person this weekend.
It's part of the reason why Mrs Zielinski is urging women to lock-in babysitters for a "well-deserved night off" to soak it all up.
"Wear what makes you feel fabulous [and] get ready to spend the evening with an awesome tribe of women," she said.
"Mumfest is a feel-good inspiring event, connecting women all over our region."
Emcee for the night is the region's mother-of-two, "old ballerina and spin class tragic", Danica Bunch.
Mrs Zielinski said following a recent health crisis for Mrs Bunch that changed her life, the emcee has been a leader in women's health; advocating for fundamental changes.
Entertainment at Mumfest will boast Orange's DJ Chris Rawlins, including Benny and the Decks.
"[They're also] married to two local wonderful mums," the founder said.
"So they are excited to help celebrate by bringing dance floor anthems to all the great mums of the Central West."
All tickets include a welcome glass of local sparkling rosé and harvest grazing stations; an antipasti selection of Italian cured meats, cheeses, dips, pickled vegetables, fruits, nuts and artisan breads.
There'll also be a dessert bar with bite-sized assortments of handmade sweet treats.
Lemon tarts, frangipane tarts, chocolate tarts, European profiteroles, brownies, chocolate mousse, lemon meringue tarts and Eton mess all make that list.
"We can also reveal now that several of our sponsors will bring even more entertainment to the night," Mrs Zielinski said, "so we'll have interactive games, prizes, and an extra performance."
General admission to the event is $75 per guest (plus booking fee), with group tickets for four people at $260 (plus booking fee).
Doors open at The Greenhouse on Anson Street from 5pm to late. To purchase tickets, head online to the Humanitix website.
