REVOLUTION AERIAL: Life drawing special event with Orange Art Society. Olivia, a competition pole dancer, performer and experienced life drawing model is coming to Orange for a special life drawing event. You will be using the pole studio at Revolution Aerial, so you can expect some awesome poses! Event is 18+ Tickets are $30. Grab them here.
GREENHOUSE: Natalie Carboni is returning to the Piano Bar from 6pm. Want a change pace? Check out Barabbas from 7pm on the Greenhouse Lawn playing all your favourite hits!
YOUTH HUB: Friday night pool competition from 6pm. Check out this 8-ball competition, with free pizza for dinner. The winner will receive a $50 gift voucher. This Friday's winner will get their name inscribed on the pool hall champions board. Players between 12 to 24.
ORANGE UNITING CHURCH: Safe church awareness workshop at the Sale Street Orange Uniting Church. $25/person, register here.
ORANGE CITY BOWLING CLUB: Central West Charity Tractor Treck Group is inviting you to its Trivia Night and Tractor Trek Launch on Saturday 29 April from 6.30pm. $10/person. Get more details here.
ORANGE CIVIC THEATRE: Becoming Eliza. Anna O'Byrne was hand-picked by Julie Andrews to be Eliza in My Fair Lady. Now she's in Orange to reflect on her experience and the lessons she's learned. Along with music from Camelot, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Victor/Victoria and My Fair Lady. Get your tickets here.
BLIND PIG: Austen Logan live at the Blind Pig from 9pm for only $5. Get your tickets here.
ORANGE CITY BOWLING CLUB: Almost 100 players from eight towns will go head-to-head at Orange City Bowling Club for the Pennant Playoffs this weekend over Saturday and Sunday. Want to know all the details? Read this story.
ROSS HILL WINES: Up your pizza game by joining Adrian from Arancia Wood Fire Pizzas. Tickets still available. Check out the details here.
YOUR HOUSE: Want to kick back on Sunday night? Check out a lovely food program? Khanh Ong's Wild Food premieres on SBS Food on Sunday, April 30, at 8.30pm and is also available on SBS On Demand. Read about it here.
GREENHOUSE: Live entertainment with Robbie Mortimer from midday. Musical bingo kicks off at 3pm and the piano bar is open at 6pm with Natalie Carboni.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
