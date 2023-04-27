Hope Gibson has started her 2023 campaign on fire after making a permanent switch to the halves.
The 17-year-old CYMS player dabbled in the six and seven jersey last season, but has mostly played lock during her league tag career.
After losing in the grand final in 2022, the prospect of pairing Gibson and club stalwart Tori Moore together week in and week out was too good to turn down in the quest to go one better this year.
"I've loved it," Gibson said of playing five-eighth during the first two games of the Peter McDonald Premiership season.
"All the girls are really good to play with and it's a fun game. They just play off you and we've gelled really well together."
Along with setting her teammates up during 32-0 and 44-18 victories over Macquarie and Forbes respectively, Gibson has also bagged back-to-back doubles.
"It's definitely felt good to get a few tries myself," she said with a smile.
Although it hasn't been the best start to the year for CYMS - with first grade, reserves and under 18s combining for just one win through two rounds - the league tag side has been a shining light.
With that, comes expectations to perform.
"There is a bit of pressure, but it does feel good to have a few wins and that the league tag girls are keeping it together," Gibson added.
"When we don't put too much pressure on ourselves, we actually play really well."
Another aspect that Gibson believes has helped what is a comparatively young side, is the fact they are able to play matches every week, as opposed to 2022 where the reserve and league tag competitions were not aligned with first grade and under 18s.
"It's a good feeling to know that we won't be playing one week and having three weeks off," the five-eighth said.
"It feels like we'll actually have a bit of consistency this season which is what we want. I think the consistency will really make a difference this year. It's also more competition and they're strong, Group 11, so I'm really looking forward to playing against both Groups."
As for Gibson's own play moving forward, she's set herself the goal of making less mistakes on offence, while keeping standards high on defence.
"We've been tagging really well," she said of the team's performance.
"We've been getting ourselves out of bad positions and when we're in good positions, being patient and taking it easy."
Although Gibson will miss this weekend's clash against the Blayney Bears due to other sporting commitments, she was excited to see what the rest of the season had in store.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
