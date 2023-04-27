Mammoth crane deployed for shopping upgrade

A mammoth crane has been deployed for shopping hub upgrades in Orange.
Installation of new air conditioning at Orange Arcade off Summer Street this week required the skyscraping-machinery.
Blayney Cranes' 45800kg Grove unit is rated to lift up to 100 tonnes. At full stretch it can reach about 90 metres above the ground.
Work Wednesday comprised removing old aircon units and waste in skip bins. Disruptions were minimal.
"It's pretty impressive ... we decided while it's here we'd get everything off the roof," an operator told the CWD.
New air conditioning at The Orange Arcade is now functional.
More than 20 businesses are located at the site including Harris Farm, Ace of Blades, Scoop Wholefoods, Lane Cellars, Rivers, and Scrumptious Cafe.
The Central Western Daily reached out the centre owner for comment.
