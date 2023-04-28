How growing a little bit of green can help you save money

How many times have you purchased a bunch of herbs from the supermarket, used a few fronds in a dish, and then rediscovered those herbs again a few weeks later, lying soggy and wretched in the vegetable crisper?
When it comes to saving money and having an easy way to enhance any dish, growing a selection of herbs in the garden is a great way to start.
A word of warning though: growing herbs is often a gateway to harder more addictive activities, like full on vegie patches.
I've long been a hardcore herb and vegie grower and it's only on the rare occasion that I am driven to purchase a $5 packet of herbs.
Currently in my garden I have parsley, basil, sage, rosemary, thyme, oregano, tarragon, chives, garlic chives, dill and mint.
There are also two bay and four lemon trees and some spring onions scattered here and there.
Growing herbs is rather easy as they often are either annuals or perennials, with each having their own way of coping in our climate, and have special ways of using them all year long.
The main annuals are basil, dill and coriander of which only the latter will survive winter. Indeed Coriander does well in winter as it doesn't bolt to seed as readily as it does during summer.
Basil and dill will die off completely in winter but it's now, in autumn, that you can collect their seeds for sprinkling around the garden come spring.
Invariably you'll have oodles of herbs in summer and autumn, and less during winter.
So now is the time to get processing those herbs for some great winter flavour in your cooking.
I make pesto by blitzing the basil leaves with lemon juice, salt, garlic, pine nuts or almonds and Parmesan cheese until it's fine. Then I stir in olive oil before placing it in small plastic containers and into the freezer.
Part of the mint family oregano dies back a bit during winter but it's also one of the herbs that I think works well when dried properly. When it flowers cut it right off at the base and dry the stalks in bunches in a cool dry place. Once dry place them in paper bags.
Dill is an annual whereas sage is a perennial.
Parsley lives for two years but will easily pop up from seeds scattered around the garden. Tarragon will disappear over winter but will rebound in spring.
These herbs make great butters for spreading on any meat, vegetable or pasta dish that you like.
Finley chop your herb of choice, or a mixture, into some garlic and soft butter, roll the result into a log, pop it into the fridge to set before slicing it into discs and freezing them in plastic container.
The really adventurous can add chilli and/or anchovies.
Rosemary is a great herb that will survive anywhere, as is thyme. Chives can actually become a bit weedy if the seed heads are not removed.
You can make chive butter, add it to soft cheeses or stir it into scrambled eggs. Chives are a great all rounder to help boost your dishes to new levels.
In particular garlic chives are a great last minute addition to many a stirfry.
Herbs can really lift even the most basic cuts of meat or add variety and life to many cheap and cheerful dishes.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.