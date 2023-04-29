Check out these dance-loving oldies who 'feel alive' every Sunday

If you were looking for a community group amid retirement years for a burst of dancefloor fun, this bunch would tell you to look no further when you found them.
An ambassador for the Canowindra New Vogue & Social Dance Group, it took Gail Davis "some convincing" in the beginning to get amongst the fun.
She missed her dearest friends in Sydney and was faced with the daunting task of forging connections with new people; having to "start all over again" in a new town.
But the 78-year-old group leader well and truly feels home now after (quite literally) finding her groove.
"[One of the women] said 'why don't you come dancing' and I said 'well I've never danced before', but she said 'you'll be 'right, we'll teach you'," Mrs Davis said.
"It took her three months to convince me and then it took me forever to learn, there are so many dances to do, but they're like my family now.
"It makes you feel alive."
Living in Canowindra full-time for the past six years, Mrs Davis now captains the group with her trusty dance partner and "very good mate" in tow, Graham Aylen.
The pair take the lead to organise New Vogue's weekly, monthly and yearly events, pulling in huge numbers for regular get togethers.
"On an average, we get 26 to 30 dancers every Sunday and some weekends we'll have 37 to 40 people arrive," she said.
"We have a lot of older people as well, in their 70s and even their late 80s, because they love coming here and we have some really, really good dancers.
"It does open up a whole new world being part of it and you just can't wait for Sunday to come."
With live and disc jockey music to boot, the group dances New Vogue - an Aussie style of dancing - understood as developing 'by accident' back in the 1930s.
Typically danced in eight, 16 or 32 bar sequences, it was coined the 'folk dance of colonial Australia' and is a rhythmic blend of foxtrot, march, tango and waltz styles.
Dance Comp Review groups the sequences in three categories:
People dance in pairs, customarily in gender-opposite duos, with New Vogue dance now a competitive sport across the globe.
There's nothing quite like it and the feeling you get while you're doing it, you do feel very much alive.- A New Vogue leader, Gail Davis on what dancing means.
"Sometimes we have more men than women, so we share the dancing mostly, and it's a bit of everything with the music.
"There's something for everybody, even for people who just want to come along and listen to the music, watch the dancing and enjoy the time. We have afternoon tea each weekend as well.
"It's just great company to have and to be around, and it does wonders for people physically, mentally, and socially."
While the group meets every Sunday at the Canowindra Services & Citizen Club from 2pm to 6pm, it's also gearing up for a mammoth event.
On June 25, the group will host its Twelve Hour Dance there, kicking off from 10am and going right through to 10pm in the evening.
"We'll have special guests doing dance demonstrations and people can arrive and leave when it suits them, we'll be there all day and night," Mrs Davis said.
"It's $15 to attend with snacks throughout the day and it's free for non-dancers, for whoever wants to come along to watch or even bring a share plate for people to enjoy."
Canowindra Services Club is located at 93 Gaskill Street in Canowindra, with the Twelve Hour Dance featuring dancers and choreographers Andrea and John Barwick.
The big gig's emcee is Doug Moorby, with music by Barry Whitty from 10am to 4pm, followed by Phil Redenbach to 10pm.
For all queries about any of New Vogue group's events, contact Gail Davis on 0417 747 338.
"It's always a friendly atmosphere and for a lot of our dancers, it's changed their lives," Mrs Davis said.
"Come along, come and do it; we promise you'll feel alive."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.