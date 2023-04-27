A new skatepark has been greenlit for construction in Orange. Work is due to begin "soon."
The project will expand a small skating strip already located at Glenroi Oval.
Design plans are thin on the ground for now. Consultation with potential users and residents on the layout is promised.
Previous renders feature rails, a small half pipe, bowl, and two drop ins. Further expansion is expected when new funds become available.
"It's important to involve the main users of the space, the kids that will use it. They will tell us what they want and what they need," Councillor Tammy Greenhalgh said in a statement.
Victoria-based company Haley Constructions is contracted to build the skatepark.
Initial costs are estimated at about $450,000. $241,806 comes via a state government grant.
Timeline for completion is yet to be announced. Council says it expects to open "soon."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.