Watch as Royce Simmons and Paul Gallen arrive in Orange

Paul Gallen was one of the greatest rugby league players of the 21st century but even he was struggling to keep up with Royce Simmons as they walked into Orange.
Simmons and Gallen, as well as fellow former footy stars Paul Dunn, Glen Liddiard, Kevin Kingston and Joe Galuvao, arrived at Memory Park on Wednesday afternoon, April 26.
Simmons is more than halfway through the second iteration of Royce's Big Walk, which seeks to raise money for dementia research.
As part of the fundraiser, Simmons is walking the distance between Dubbo and Bathurst, a whopping 313 kilometres.
The former Penrith Panthers and and Kangaroos player was diagnosed with dementia in 2022 and said the support from the community had been "tremendous" as they passed through Cudal, Nashdale and Orange.
"Our support along the way has been fantastic, people tooting their horns and stopping to give us $20 or $30," he said.
"Yesterday we walked through the beautiful little town of Cudal just after the [Anzac] service and the support there was fantastic.
"I apologise to all the kids [at Nashdale Public School] there this morning because I just didn't have enough time to sign all the hats!
"I had enough time to hi-five everyone but it was tremendous to get support from the kids and teachers.
"Walking through any part of Orange is nice. This time of year the weather is fantastic, the trees are colourful. It's a beautiful, beautiful town.
"I thought when we kicked it off we may raise $100,000 but last year we got over $1 million and funded three research programs which are all in place now.
"I'm very proud of my team around me for what we've achieved and let's hope we can do the same this year."
Gallen, one of the toughest players of the modern era, admitted he couldn't match Simmons endurance and determination.
"They [legs] are pretty sore to be honest, I was going pretty well for most of the way but in the last five kilometres I hit the wall a bit," he said.
"Royce is a freak man, doing this day in day out. It's a big effort.
"It's a very pretty town, I didn't realise it was that big actually. We came over the hill last night and couldn't believe how big it was."
Cronulla's sole premiership captain said he had leapt at the opportunity to help his former Kangaroos coach.
"Royce was my assistant coach for the majority of my Australian career so I had a good relationship with him and really liked his company," he said.
"When I found out he was ill I said I'd help out where I could. I wanted to do this last year but circumstances didn't allow it.
"It was unreal today, even on the highway people were stopping and giving $50, $20, $10. It was really good to see everyone get involved and supporting it."
Royce's Big Walk will finish on Saturday at Bathurst's Carrington Park just before the NRL game between Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
