'It's just unsafe': What is 60 day supply and why does it have pharmacists up in arms

Pharmacists around town have slammed a government proposal which would allow Australians to buy 60 days worth of medication, for the price of one prescription.
Rebecca Lane has worked in the industry since she was 14 years old and is currently the pharmacist manager at Life Pharmacy Orange located inside The Village on Summer Street.
She believes forcing pharmacies to hand out twice as many pills in one go could cause even more supply chain issues, resulting in negative outcomes for patients.
"It's quite difficult because we already have a lot of supply constraints within pharmacies at the moment," she said.
"Having to supply two boxes to every dispensing would just make that supply issue so, so much worse."
The Pharmacy Guild of Australia's Victorian president and practising pharmacist Anthony Tassone also raised concerns that the plan would worsen medicine shortages.
On April 26 federal health minister Mark Butler said general patients would save up to $180 a year as a result of this potential change and that concession card holders would save up to $48.80 a year per medication.
Ms Lane pointed out that not all would be better off financially, with pharmacies to miss out on dispensing fees.
"From a pharmacy owner perspective, you ask is there any need to open ten hours a day if people are only coming in once every two months," she said.
"Do we have to reduce our trading ours because there's not that flow of customers coming in. There's substantial loss for business owners because you're losing a dispensing fee, which is every time a medication is dispensed, the government gives us a payment. It costs a lot of money to keep pharmacy doors open."
But it's not just businesses that Ms Lane worries about if the plan is brought in later this year.
"It means that people have unnecessary bulk medication from home," she added.
"It's just unsafe, it's unsafe for patients to have excess medication at home."
People taking medications for things such as blood pressure, cholesterol or anti-depressants will often receive a prescription for a six month supply. This means that under the current laws, the patient would have to visit a pharmacist a minimum of six different times before the prescription runs out. The new rules would reduce those visits to just three in a six month timeframe.
"A lot of people rely on coming in monthly for that interaction with the pharmacist and the pharmacy staff," Ms Lane added.
"We're also here to monitor their healthcare, compliance with their medication and check if they have been taking their medication and if not, why. If they're not coming in monthly, we're missing a lot of interaction and potentially a lot of health problems and concerns."
The change was recommended by experts at an independent Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC) in 2018.
The changes are set to be implemented in the 2023-24 federal budget.
Another Orange pharmacist upset by the plan is Blooms the Chemist owner Melanie Moses.
She agreed with Ms Lane that the biggest concern was the impact it would have on supply, an issue that has been ongoing for years now.
"There's already a really high level of medication shortages," she said.
"Providing people with more medications per visit, means there will be less to go around. During Covid, you'd have your over-purchasing of things like toilet paper and we see this new idea as a potential for people to have too much medication at home. Then if they go off it, is it a wasted spend?"
More than 940 medicines are in critical, low, or medium supply according to a Therapeutic Goods Administration database on April 24.
While Ms Moses made noted the main concern was with patient safety, she did highlight the impact this could have on the business itself.
"The dispensing process supports our ability to also provide other services like free home delivery and vaccinations," she said.
"I think it will put service strain on us after a couple of years of keeping our doors open during the pandemic. We want the government to appreciate that role more and implementing this, we don't feel that's very appreciative."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
