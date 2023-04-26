A man in his 30s is set to face court in Orange after he was arrested in south-west Sydney during a statewide police crackdown on alleged domestic violence offenders in the past week.
Police arrested more than 600 people as part of Operation Amarok II, from across Sydney as well as regional areas including Broken Hill, Lismore and Tamworth.
A 31-year-old man was arrested by police on Tuesday after checks revealed he was wanted for an alleged domestic violence offence earlier in 2023, and to serve an ADVO.
He was taken to Liverpool Police Station where he was charged with common assault, domestic violence. He is next due to appear at Orange Local Court on May 2, 2023.
The man in his 30s was just one of a number of the major arrests made in the last seven days.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers detained a 27-year-old man while he was playing the pokies at an East Maitland pub last Friday morning.
The man, who was wanted in connection to serious alleged domestic violence offences, was allegedly carrying a large hunting knife and keys to a stolen car, police said.
He has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking/intimidation, breaking an AVO, driving a stolen vehicle and carrying a knife in public.
The man was refused bail and is expected to face Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday, April 26.
Meanwhile, police patrolling Singleton Heights on Wednesday, April 19, saw two men - aged 35 and 22 - who were wanted for alleged domestic violence offences.
The 35-year-old was charged with three counts of breaking an AVO, and two counts of acting with intent to influence a witness to procure acquittal.
He was refused bail and is expected to face Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday, April 26.
The 22-year-old will face Muswellbrook Local Court on May 3 on counts of stalking/intimidation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and failing to fulfil bail requirements.
Commissioner Karen Webb said reducing risks of domestic violence was a key priority for NSW Police.
"Perpetrators are on notice; the Amarok arm of our strategy focuses on them, including assessing their intent, their capability to inflict harm and the access they have to their current or future victims," she said.
"We will continue proactive Amarok deployments, along with the use of a sophisticated suite of strategies, to target dangerous domestic violence offending and protect our communities."
NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley said 644 people had been charged across the state during the four-day operation.
"The NSW government will continue to support a wider strategy to address domestic violence so that anyone who commits these crimes can expect police to come knocking," she said.
"The NSW government will support police to address domestic violence from all angles - from victim support, diverse reporting options and educating the public, to operations such as Amarok which target the most violent offenders."
Police seized 23 firearms and 45 other illegal weapons during the operation, as well as a range of illicit drugs.
They made 326 applications for Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders and conducted 4949 ADVO compliance checks, as well as 1633 bail compliance checks.
