High speed car chase lands learner in hot water

A high-speed car chase through Orange has landed the suspended learner driver in hot water.
Speeds exceeded 150km/h in the town's east before police terminated the pursuit. The driver denied involvement but was identified via mobile phone tracking.
"It's a prevalent offence in this area and we've all had enough," sentencing magistrate David Day said.
Jayden Fliedner of Radnor Street, Canowindra did not show up for his own hearing at Orange Local Court in April. He was found guilty in absence.
The 24-year-old had failed to pull over in the early hours of November 17, 2022. He was driving a maroon Holden Commodore on Cargo Road near Frost Street.
Rapid speeds and dangerous driving triggered police to back off after several kilometres in pursuit along the Escort Way.
The sedan was found in Cudal about 10 hours later. Its owner was contacted by police, who nominated Fliedner as driver.
Mobile phone data placed the suspended L-plater in the area at the time of the incident. He denied any involvement.
Jayden Fliedner was found guilty of evading police and driving while suspended at Orange Local Court in absence on April 13, 2023.
He was convicted on both counts and disqualified from driving for a further 12 months.
