Orange Netball Association (ONA) have performed strongly at the ONA representative carnival with three out of five sides winning their divisions.
The carnival was held at a sunny Anzac Park on Sunday April 23, as 43 teams across 12 associations converged on the Colour City.
Sides ranging from under 11s through to under 17s took to the courts with West Wyalong, Griffith, Parkes, Cowra, Mudgee, Temora, Blayney, Blacktown, Shoalhaven, Cootamundra, Bathurst and Forbes joining Orange.
ONA publicity officer Kate Dooley said the carnival was a "success" and visiting teams enjoyed themselves.
The Orange under 12 one, under 13 one and under 13 two sides each won their divisions, results that are sure to please coaches with the state titles just around the corner.
The under 12 one and under 13 one teams were particularly impressive, going through the competition undefeated.
The under 12s posted some big scorelines defeating Cowra 17-1, Bathurst 17-1, Temora 15-3, Griffith 15-3, Blayney 21-3, Forbes 21-0, Mudgee 19-1 and the other Orange side 29-2.
The under 13s meanwhile beat Mudgee 33-0, Bathurst 10-9 in a thriller, West Wyalong 23-7, Cootamundra 34-0, Griffith 20-7, Mudgee 24-0 and Bathurst again 14-11.
The under 12 two and under 14 side finished fifth and second respectively.
Orange wasn't able to field sides in the under 11, 15 and 17 divisions due to player commitments elsewhere.
The Under 15 and 17 sides had numerous players called up to the Western Region Academy of Sport sides competing in the Academy Games in Wagga Wagga held that weekend.
Winning teams were treated to a prize pack and burritos courtesy of ONA sponsor Guzman Y Gomez.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.