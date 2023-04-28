Students to honour families as they conquer Kokoda

Twelve Orange Anglican Grammar students will embark on the challenge of a lifetime when they hike the Kokoda Track in September.
Joining the students in Papua New Guinea will be teacher Peter Reid, son Peter James Reid as well as Colin and Kellie Naveau and daughter Faith, who was a Cadet Sergeant with the 252 Army Cadet Unit.
The trek will follow in the footsteps of Australian soldiers who fought Japanese forces after their invasion in 1942, ultimately preventing them from reaching Port Moresby.
It's the first expedition undertaken by the school with hopes it can become a bi-annual event.
Mr Reid, a former Australian Defence Force member, stressed to students the significance of Kokoda, explaining that Papua was an Australian territory during World War II.
He said the nine-day trek would push students to their limits with a length of 96 kilometres and around 6000 metres of elevation gain.
"I have not [done it before] but when I served in the ADF I served with a lot of people that had done it and the conversations about it were fantastic," he said.
"It's something that if the opportunity arose, which it has, I definitely wanted to do.
"There's a number of things [students can take from it].
"The first thing is working together, the ability to encourage each other, overcome their own personal biases and fears.......demonstrating to themselves that there are some things that they can actually do that are wider than what we just do here at school.
"Kokoda is certainly the place that is going to challenge them in that space."
Mr Reid also thanked the Orange Ex-Services Club, who donated $5000 to help cover costs, a gesture he said the school was "very grateful" for.
Some of the students told the Central Western Daily why they had put their hands up to climb one of the toughest mountain ranges in the world.
Angus Guyer said he was honoured to follow in the footsteps of his relatives.
"One of my [great] uncles volunteered to go to the war when he was 16 and he would have walked this track so I'm doing it too," he said.
"My uncle and cousin did it a few years ago as well."
Lylah Doherty also touched on family when talking to the CWD.
"I'm looking forward to the experience the most and how much it would make my dad proud because he hikes," she said.
Patrick Wright said he knew the size of the challenge that lay ahead but would draw on his fellow students to help him get through.
"I'm looking forward to walking a lot, over 100 km. I believe it is a very big challenge," he said.
"I believe that with enough motivation from my peers and family I think I can overcome it."
Miss Doherty, Mr Wright and Oliver McLean are all currently serving cadets.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
