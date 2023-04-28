Extraordinary ocean discovery 'brings back memories' for Orange family

An extraordinary maritime discovery has "brought back memories and contemplation" for one Orange family.
The wreckage of Japanese WWII ship Montevideo Maru was located on the ocean floor this month. It sank with more than 1000 Australian prisoners of war onboard in 1942.
"Over the last 80 years the Maclean family has increased with great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, although they never had the opportunity to know their ancestors," Beth Maclean told the CWD.
"We make certain they are aware of the history ... the discovery of the ship has given the family a certain amount of closure."
Her husband Ian was just four when his father and grandfather went down aboard the vessel. The horrific incident has followed him and his loved ones ever since.
At school Mr Maclean was bullied relentlessly for not having a dad. When his mother Edna Maclean died her ashes were scattered across the Pacific to finally be with her husband.
"Now this tragedy has been made so public he can be very proud of his father and grandfather and the sacrifice they made for us all," Beth said.
His parents met and raised their family in Rabaul New Britain, today part of Papua New Guinea. Ian had two siblings Roderick and Susan. His grandparents also lived on the island.
As the Japanese closed in on the islands in 1941 women and children were evacuated to Sydney. The chaotic escape aboard ship Strathnaver was encapsulated by the eruption of volcanoes on either side while leaving the harbour.
Staying behind, Lark Force member Ian Maclean Snr and his father Charles Maclean were captured in 1942 and forced to board the doomed boat.
US submarine USS Sturgeon torpedoed the boat on July 1, 1942, unaware it was carrying POWs and civilians.
Many onboard were locked in cells and the ship went down in just 11 minutes. Survivors in the water reportedly sang Auld Lang Syne as their friends perished below the surface.
"This tragic disaster was not revealed to the families for three years, so every time the doorbell rang Ian's mother hoped it may be her husband returning but this was never to be," Beth said.
"It was a very difficult time for her as she did not receive a widow's pension so put Roderick and Ian into boarding school at Kings and Susan into Wenona Girls. She set up a bridal shop in Pitt Street to support the family.
"Ian had a difficult time at school as he was often teased about not having a father when many of the other boys who came from wealthy farming families enjoyed having a father at home."
The sinking is known as Australia's worst maritime disaster. The exact location of the Montevideo Maru remained a mystery for 81 years.
On April 18, 2023 the wreckage was discovered four kilometres below the surface near Luzon Island in the South China Sea by a team of researchers.
Beth said the discovery has "really brought back memories and contemplation ... and some level of closure" for the Maclean family.
Extraordinary and haunting high definition photos taken by an unmanned underwater drone reveal the decaying ship. The site has been recognised as a war grave and will not be disturbed.
