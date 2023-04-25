Machinery operator's rare court win after drink-driving arrest

A council worker who does emergency work to clear roads following natural disasters including fires, floods and storms has been granted an alcohol interlock exemption.
Lou Aaron Godwin, 37 of Cargo, pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving and faced Orange Local Court for sentencing on Thursday.
According to court documents, Godwin was driving on Belmore Road, Cargo, at 10.33pm on February 17, 2023.
He was stopped by police on Wall Street and returned a positive breath test.
Godwin was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for a breath analysis and returned a mid-range reading of 0.090.
Magistrate David Day described Godwin's driving record as "not the best" but also "not the worst" but he should be convicted and noted two prior offences on 2009 and 2015.
Mr Day fined Godwin $880 and disqualified his driver's licence for four months.
The offence should have also incurred an interlock order requiring him to have an interlock device fitted to his car, which would have prevented the car from starting if he had any alcohol in his system.
However, solicitor Mason Manwaring applied for an interlock exemption order given Godwin's job.
Under cross examination, Godwin gave details about his job as a plant operator for Cabonne Shire Council that requires him to be on call 24-hours a day to respond to a variety of emergencies in a variety of council plant machinery.
Godwin told the court he operates a grader, water cart, bob cat and back hoe for the council and in addition to his regular role he is on call 24/7 in case of emergencies including natural disasters and car accidents.
He said since his licence was suspended by the police, and during the court-ordered disqualification period he has been given different duties including sign work and another worker from Yeoval has been covering his Cargo and Canowindra region.
"If there's a big storm in Cabonne he has call outs and the other two drivers are looking at retirement," Mr Manwaring said.
"A plant operator in the bush is a 24/7 duty."
Godwin also said it can be difficult to find new workers for those jobs due to the mining industry attracting a lot of the people who have the skills to do the work.
Given the exceptional circumstances relating to Godwin's job and the benefit it has on the community Mr Day granted the exemption order.
"This isn't an ordinary circumstance because of arrangements between emergency services and local government," Mr Day said.
"I'm satisfied it's an exceptional circumstance.
"He's an important member of the emergency response team."
Despite the interlock exemption order being granted, the driving disqualification period was to begin on the day of sentencing meaning Godwin will still have to wait four months before he can reapply for his driver's licence.
