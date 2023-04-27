Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Life on the land

April 28 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great opportunity for a fresh start
Great opportunity for a fresh start

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday April 28: 823A Kerrs Creek Road, Kerrs Creek:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Extraordinary ocean discovery 'brings back memories' for Orange family
No comments
Ian Maclean. WWII Montevideo Maru shipwreck discovery brings closure for Orange family. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Where to find the Penrith Panthers this week
Penrith Panthers participate in a coaching clinic in Bathurst last year. Picture by Bathurst Regional Council
Students to honour families as they conquer Kokoda
No comments
Maddy Squire, Angus Guyer, Erin Dewar, Toby Flynn, Mitchell Wheeler, Archie Casey, Oliver McLean, Finn Dwyer, Lylah Doherty, Alex Trott, Patrick Wright and Seamus Dwyer. Picture by Carla Freedman
HELLO WORLD | April babies, 2023
Hendrick John McIntyre Wilson-Gunn, a son for Alicia Mitchell and Cameron Wilson-Gunn, was born on April 5 weighing 3120 grams.
More from my region
Parking location confirmed for this year's Royal Bathurst Show
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
Royal Bathurst Show organisers have decided on a temporary car park for 2023.
Shadow roads minister says local businesses 'left in the dark' over Inland Rail
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Mark Coulton and shadow transport minister Bridget McKenzie visited a completed section of the Inland Rail track at Narwonnah near Narromine. Picture supplied
Jury told not to jump to conclusions over alleged admission to Michelle Bright's murder
Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian
The defence team in the Craig Rumsby trial led by barrister Nicholas Broadbent (left). Picture by Belinda Soole
Bank branch slams doors shut, forcing customers to drive over an hour to see a teller
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
The Parkes ANZ Bank branch and its ATM in Clarinda Street are now permanently closed, its last day of operation on April 19. Picture by Christine Little
More national stories
How does your LGA rank in affluence? See the list
No comments
Burnie Newsagency's Michelle Ruffels handing out a wad of cash. Picture by Brodie Weeding
Princess Mary on the bike in whirlwind tour
No comments
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark arrives to ride a bike around Sydney CBD during a visit to Australia, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AAP Image/Nikki Short)
Man arrested in carpark over 'dark web' drug supply
The 55-year-old man was arrested in Belgrave Street on Thursday, April 27. Picture supplied by NSW Police Media
'Heartbroken': Man who went overboard from cruise identified as search suspended
No comments
The search for Warwick Tollemache, 35, who went overboard from a cruise ship has been called off. Picture via Facebook.