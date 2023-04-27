Great opportunity for a fresh start

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday April 28: 823A Kerrs Creek Road, Kerrs Creek:
823A Kerrs Creek Road represents an amazing chance to get back to nature and build your own dream home.
Offering a beautiful blend of cleared and uncleared bushland with plenty of tracks and creek frontage, the property has some wonderful natural features, and is located only a half hour drive from the vibrant CBD of Orange.
The property provides a generous 300 acres on a very attractive and secluded little cleared vale.
It is comprised of mainly level ground along with a backdrop of uncleared native timber and plenty of motorbike and 4WD tracks that are just perfect for fun and adventurous lifestyle activities.
The property is well watered with two dams, one being a large spring fed dam, and there is also approximately 1.6 kilometres of creek frontage along the Curragurra Creek.
Listing agent, Michael Kennedy, said there were a number of features that had the property brimming with opportunities including a set of steel cattle yards with crush, head bail and loading ramp, and a shed that is able to be run with a generator and provided lights and power outlets
At 823A Kerrs Creek Road there is an excellent mix of timber, large stringy bark, gum and mix eucalyptus species, meaning you will never run out of firewood.
Currently, the property comprises of one whole paddock with fences in good working condition, meaning not having to open gates every two minutes.
Michael said the land was a mix of light and alluvial soils, which were suitable for pasture improvement and grazing with horticultural possibilities, and would be well suited to an olive grove.
There is also an abundance of bird and native wildlife including native parrots, Major Mitchell and Black cockatoos, and with the block matching the requirements to be able to apply for a NSW firearms licence, there are numerous wild animals for hunting including deer, pigs, goats, foxes and rabbits.
Easily accessible, the property has building entitlement, subject to council approval, and when combined with it's creek frontage and spectacular views, this property is just waiting for a new owner to take the next step.
