"I don't imagine for one moment that me being the only art therapist within 178km is going to change the world, but I'd like to think so."
Those are the words of Naomi Freeman, who hopes her recent move to Orange will help enrich the lives of children and adults alike.
Costello Consultancy is a disability service which has opened on the top floor of the Centrepoint Arcade and is headed up by Ms Freeman and supported by office manager Lucy Pleasance.
Ms Freeman moved to the city from Penrith in what she described as a "big opportunity."
"I bring to this a background in early childhood, a background in youth work and a background in disabilities," she said.
"I'm a registered therapist and that's obviously a service that is supported by the NDIS."
So what exactly is art therapy and how does Ms Freeman hope it helps those living in Orange and the surrounding towns?
"It's a conversation between myself, the person and what they're making," she said
"When I'm sitting with a kid, they'll often just drop a piece of information and you'll just roll with it. All of a sudden these kids start talking and I'll make notes, so the next time I'll ask questions and we build from there."
Classes officially begin on Wednesday, May 10, with groups such as kids club, adult social club and kids Lego club on offer.
"I'm really fortunate that since I trained in early childhood, did youth work and then specialised in disabilities and art therapy, I bring something this area hasn't had before; a multi-disciplinary, happy-pants person," Ms Freeman added.
"When I'm working with a person who has a disability, I will tailor everything to them specifically."
Ms Freeman said while Orange offered some "exceptional" group programs, she believed there was still a "huge gap" in services across the Central West.
"We just want to do it in a more intimate setting," she added.
"I think we're going to get a lot more young people and children rather than adults. I think we've tapped into something that's lacking in Orange."
Ms Freeman said their group was happy to make home visits to clients as far out as Cowra.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
