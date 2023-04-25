$10,000, 40 cops and one cigarette: Incredible details emerge out of 22-hour siege

The man arrested after a 22-hour siege in the Central West has entered pleas in court.
The 33-year-old facing eight charges was in custody and appeared in Dubbo Local Court via audio-visual link on Monday, April 24. He has been identified as Leighton Everingham-Baker, a resident of Aldrin Avenue; about two kilometres from where the siege took place on Dubbo's Provan Place.
Everingham-Baker has pleaded guilty to all charges. They are as follows:
About 1.40am on Friday, April 21, police were patrolling Websdale Drive when they saw Everingham-Baker walking between trees and the residential fence line.
He was wearing a black jumper with its hood pulled over a cap. The pull chords of his jumper were tightened around his face and covered a majority of it.
Police decided to stop Everingham-Baker to ask questions. When they called out to him, he ran away and disappeared into a backyard.
Two police dogs were released to locate him, but by then Everingham-Baker had climbed onto the roof of the Provan Place home. When officers tried to negotiate with him, he threatened them with a 20 centimetre kitchen knife.
The occupants of the house were evacuated a short time later.
Specialist police attached to the Tactical Operations Regional Support Unit and Negotiation Unit were deployed to the ongoing incident. NSW Ambulance and the fire service were also alerted to attend.
For the next 19 hours, Everingham-Baker stayed atop the Provan Place home. The court heard he told the police if anyone climbed onto the roof he would stab them. He hid the knife in his sleeve.
At one point, Everingham-Baker requested a cigarette from police, saying he would surrender if he was given one. Police supplied him with a cigarette but he did not come down from the roof.
Public Order and Riot Squad (PORS) personnel were urgently flown from Bankstown to Dubbo by Police Aviation Command.
In the lead up to Everingham-Baker's arrest he threw roof tiles to deter police. One tile hit the leg of a constable.
The siege ended about 11.55pm on Friday, April 21, when Everingham-Baker entered the roof cavity of the home and officers tasered him after he was seen to pull out his knife.
He was removed from the roof by Volunteer Rescue Association personnel and assessed by paramedics who deemed him fit for custody.
Everingham-Baker removed a majority of tiles form the northern side of the house with its occupants requiring tarpaulin to close the roof cavity.
Police said an expense of $10,000 was incurred to fly in PORS officers. More than 40 police personnel were called to Provan Place for assistance, they travelled from across the state. Police said Everingham-Baker's actions had "significant impact" on emergency services during the siege incident.
The court was told he had an extensive criminal history and had been previously charged 40 times with offences such as aggravated breaking and entering, assault occasioning bodily harm and carrying a loaded firearm.
Defence solicitor Lucien Gration did not apply for bail for his client and bail was refused. Everingham-Baker will remain in custody until his next court appearance in May.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.