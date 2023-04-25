Blowes' blistering campaign sees youngster crack junior Country NSW squad for first time

Batter, bowler or both? Tom Blowes' best attribute on a cricket field might still be up in the air, but what's not debatable is the talent he possesses.
The Cavaliers junior was recently selected in the under 17s NSW Country Academy squad after a stellar season which was capped off by a first grade grand final victory.
The soon-to-be 16-year-old bowled 14 overs and picked up the wicket of Luke Hunter during Cavs' 38-run win at Wade Park and said the experience he gained throughout the year was immeasurable.
"With those group of boys, I learnt so much from all of them, especially my bowling throughout the season," he said.
"Then, watching people like (Matt Corben and Bailey Ferguson) bat, it's pretty amazing each week."
Between his club cricket and representative stints with sides such as Western and Sydney's Green Shield squad, Blowes amassed 754 runs (32.78 average) and 30 wickets (20.07) throughout his 2022/23 campaign.
"I'd like to think I'm an all-rounder, but I'm still seeing," the teenager added.
Blowes was one of only two Western players selected in the NSW Country team - along with Dubbo's Harry Roscarel.
Getting the nod was that much sweeter for Blowes, who came agonisingly close to cracking the squad the previous season.
"Last year was a bit of a surprise. They announced the squad and I wasn't even in Western at the time, so I obviously didn't make the (Country) squad," he said.
"They then had a State Challenge and I got included in that and from there, they picked a team to go play nationals. Although I was in the State Challenge, I was one of the players who didn't get picked. It was still nice to be recognised last year but even better to make the squad this year."
Blowes was thankful that his recent representative experience had gained him some familiarity with the rest of the 21-player squad.
"The thing about playing Green Shield and playing for Western is that I know a lot of the people I'm playing against and I'm good mates with them through cricket," he added.
"Even some of the boys from Illawarra, I only know them through cricket so it's nice to build friendships outside the Western area."
Although this will be Blowes' last year of eligibility for the under 17s side, the youngster was glad to have done enough to get on the radar for future seasons.
"It's nice that now I know the selectors and they know me," he said.
"It's good that I'm not a complete stranger to that type of stuff now."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
