Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Cricket

Orange Cavaliers junior Tom Blowes earns U17s Country NSW squad honours

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
April 25 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Batter, bowler or both? Tom Blowes' best attribute on a cricket field might still be up in the air, but what's not debatable is the talent he possesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Swarms of people march down Summer Street as city commemorates Anzac Day
No comments
Tia Lawrence, Madeline Delaney, Sienna Palmer.
Blowes' blistering campaign sees youngster crack junior Country NSW squad for first time
No comments
Tom Blowes picked up 30 wickets across all matches during the 2022-23 cricket season. Picture by Riley Krause.
$10,000, 40 cops and one cigarette: Incredible details emerge out of 22-hour siege
$10,000, 40 cops and one cigarette: Incredible details emerge out of 22-hour siege
Drink driver crashed into fence days after assaulting funeral home employee
The woman walked into a funeral home, started to strip off her clothes then assaulted the receptionist. File picture
More from my region
Over 1000 more tickets sold in past week for Bathurst's NRL match
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
Over 1000 more tickets sold in past week for Bathurst's NRL match
Stunning backdrop for Hampton Spring wedding
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Ashleigh and Harry Rawlinson pictured at their wedding last year. Photos courtesy of Kirsten Cunningham.
Woman sentenced for sexually assaulting a child under 14
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
File picture
Servicepersons past and present recognised in well-attended Anzac Day commemorations
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Servicepersons past and present recognised in well-attended Anzac Day commemorations
More national stories
Father Bob Maguire to be remembered at state funeral
A state funeral will be held for larrikin priest Bob Maguire at a date to be set. (Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS)
Tim Tams or Milk Arrowroot? Does your favourite Arnott's biscuit make our top 20?
No comments
The mother of all afternoon teas was part of the ranking experiment. Pictures by Karleen Minney.
Stunning southern lights visible across Australia
No comments
Aurora Australis has been visible across most of southern Australia. Picture supplied
Kids digital watch recalled over choking hazard
No comments
Kmart's Anko branded kids digital watch. Picture via TGA