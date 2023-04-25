Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

RSCPA officer finds dog in 'emaciated' condition at Central West property

April 25 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

A woman has been fined $900 and ordered to pay $1000 in compensation after a crossbred dog, weighing just 12.9 kilograms, was seized by an RSPCA officer from her backyard last December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Swarms of people march down Summer Street as city commemorates Anzac Day
No comments
Tia Lawrence, Madeline Delaney, Sienna Palmer.
Blowes' blistering campaign sees youngster crack junior Country NSW squad for first time
No comments
Tom Blowes picked up 30 wickets across all matches during the 2022-23 cricket season. Picture by Riley Krause.
$10,000, 40 cops and one cigarette: Incredible details emerge out of 22-hour siege
$10,000, 40 cops and one cigarette: Incredible details emerge out of 22-hour siege
Drink driver crashed into fence days after assaulting funeral home employee
The woman walked into a funeral home, started to strip off her clothes then assaulted the receptionist. File picture
More from my region
Over 1000 more tickets sold in past week for Bathurst's NRL match
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
Over 1000 more tickets sold in past week for Bathurst's NRL match
Stunning backdrop for Hampton Spring wedding
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Ashleigh and Harry Rawlinson pictured at their wedding last year. Photos courtesy of Kirsten Cunningham.
Woman sentenced for sexually assaulting a child under 14
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
File picture
Servicepersons past and present recognised in well-attended Anzac Day commemorations
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Servicepersons past and present recognised in well-attended Anzac Day commemorations
More national stories
Father Bob Maguire to be remembered at state funeral
A state funeral will be held for larrikin priest Bob Maguire at a date to be set. (Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS)
Tim Tams or Milk Arrowroot? Does your favourite Arnott's biscuit make our top 20?
No comments
The mother of all afternoon teas was part of the ranking experiment. Pictures by Karleen Minney.
Stunning southern lights visible across Australia
No comments
Aurora Australis has been visible across most of southern Australia. Picture supplied
Kids digital watch recalled over choking hazard
No comments
Kmart's Anko branded kids digital watch. Picture via TGA