Manhunt launched as multiple warrants issued for offender with alias

Orange police are on the hunt for man wanted on multiple charges.
Damien Toomey, who also goes by the name of Damien Gray, is known to frequent Orange, Dubbo and Wellington areas.
Officers attached to the Central West Police District issued three warrants to apprehend the 34-year-old man and are appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
Police say Toomey is in breach of an Apprehended Violence Order [AVO] with charges linked to domestic violence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He is also wanted by police for stalk/intimidate fear (physical), including a larceny charge for theft of personal property.
The description for Toomey says he is between 175 and 180 centimetres tall and of a medium build, weighing between 80 and 85 kilograms.
His appearance also includes brown hair and blue eyes, with an identifying tattoo of a snake located on the inner side of the man's left forearm.
People with any information on Toomey are urged by police not to engage with or approach the man, but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
