A new state-of-the-art radiotherapy machine which improves both the quality and experience of cancer treatment is now available to patients at the Orange Heath Service.
Deputy Chief Radiation Therapist at Central West Cancer Services Matthew Fuller said the Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator will make treatments for patients more streamlined and precise by enhancing image guidance and automation, boosting treatment capability in the district.
"Cancer is a major cause of illness and death in Australia and radiation therapy remains an important treatment option to improve survival and quality of life," Mr Fuller said.
"Along with the expertise of our staff, more types of radiation therapy can now be delivered to patients including breast, prostate, lung, and head and neck cancers."
The health district believes this new addition will enhance the already "world-class radiation treatment" on offer to many people in western NSW through a network of cancer services, including the Western Cancer Centre which opened in Dubbo in 2021.
"Another feature of the new treatment room which houses the new linear accelerator is a custom designed photo 'skylight', a mural-scale photo of an autumn scene in Orange taken by local photographer John McNab," Mr Fuller said.
"The 'skylight' brings an open dimension and a touch of serenity to the treatment room and has been well-received by patients and staff alike. It makes for a much more calming and inviting environment for patients undergoing treatment."
Cancer patient Bernadette Wood said she appreciated the new machine and artful finishes to the treatment space.
"It's just so lovely - it's made all the difference in my treatment. The colour and warmth are very calming, and the scale of it makes you feel like you were really there amongst the leafy autumn scenery," she said.
