A woman fronted court after she grabbed another shopper's hair, ripped their clothing and assaulted them while they tried to get away.
Rhyannon Casey Meredith, 28, appeared in Dubbo Local Court on April 19 and pleaded guilty to common assault.
"The victim made a comment about her young son and that caused her to lose control in the moment. She tells me she regrets it a lot and still feels bad about it. She knows what she did was wrong," defence solicitor Ms Martyn-France said.
Court documents reveal the assault took place outside the IGA on Tamworth Street between 6.55pm and 7pm on December 1 last year.
CCTV footage showed the victim walking past Meredith and making a "negative comment" about her child.
The victim got into the front passenger seat of a car outside the shop. Enraged, Meredith entered the same car through the back door after which she got hold of the victim's shirt and ripped it.
The court heard Meredith then grabbed the victim's hair and pulled it "several times" before verbally abusing them.
The victim managed to get out of the car and into the shop where Meredith followed them, grabbed their hair and shoved their head towards the ground.
Ms Martyn-France told the court her client had a limited criminal record and submitted that the assault was an "isolated incident".
Meredith was convicted and fined $300.
