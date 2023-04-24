Anzac Day proceedings are steeped in tradition, the less solemn of which involved mates coming together to place a bet and have a yell over a game of two-up.
And Orange will afford punters plenty of opportunities to invest their money on Tuesday.
As an aid for those who fancy their chances of a flutter, we've pout together a simple how-to guide...
The aim of the game is for the spinner to throw three heads in a row - in the event that the spinner throws tails, the spinner shall lose the total of the money in the centre and the right to spin.
The spinner must place a $10 bet down to enter the ring, which is then covered by the house - adding up to $20.
After the spinner has thrown three consecutive pairs of heads they may withdraw from the centre and collect the cash from the centre.
Side bets are made between two people around the outside of the spinning ring.
A 'no spin' is when either or both pennies land outside the ring; either or both pennies hit any person or foreign object; or, in the opinion of the ring keeper, when the pennies have not been spun at least two metres above the head of the spinner.
WHERE CAN I PLAY TWO-UP THIS YEAR?
