Drink driver crashed into fence days after assaulting funeral home employee

A woman who walked into a funeral home and assaulted the receptionist was caught drink-driving three days later after crashing into a fence.
Elli Joy Colafranceschi, 33, of Bletchington Street, pleaded guilty to common assault and mid-range drink-driving when she appeared for sentencing in Orange Local Court on Thursday.
Magistrate David Day said the assault was the most serious of the two offences and appeared to be a random act. The court heard Colafranceschi was acting "bizarrely", and when challenged by the receptionist assaulted her.
He said a background report indicated she was experiencing drug-induced psychosis at the time.
"I hope she puts herself in the position of the receptionist with a bit of empathy and sympathy," Mr Day said.
According to court documents, Colafranceschi walked into a funeral home in Orange about midday on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
She looked at the receptionist before turning right and walking down a hallway.
The receptionist followed her to see what she was doing and saw Colafranceschi taking off her tracksuit pants and exposing shorts she had on underneath.
Colafranceschi glanced back and noticed the receptionist and shouted "stop looking at me".
The receptionist returned to her position behind the front counter. Colafranceschi, however, followed the receptionist back to her seat, then pushed her and grabbed her on the left shoulder with both hands before briefly shaking her.
The victim flinched as she felt immediate pain and the assault was captured on CCTV.
Police were contacted and attended shortly after and spoke with and obtained a written statement from the receptionist and they located Colafranceschi about 50 metres away.
Colafranceschi was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station. Due to her ongoing behaviour she was taken to Orange Hospital for a mental health assessment.
Just days later on Sunday, March 5, 2023, Colafranceschi crashed while drink driving in Orange.
At 6.30pm she was travelling along a straight, residential stretch of Forest Road when she mounted a gutter and crashed into a fence.
She reversed then drove into the front yard of the property where she came to a stop.
Police were called to the scene due to her manner of driving and because she crashed into the fence.
Colafranceschi returned a positive breath test and was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
She admitted to drinking in Cowra and driving to Orange while intoxicated and her licence was immediately suspended.
On analysis she returned a mid-range reading of 0.087.
Solicitor Sharyn Woolf said Colafranceschi has a house in Cowra but has been staying with a friend in Orange so she can get to work following her licence suspension.
Ms Woolf said Colafranceschi experiences a range of mental health issues stemming from her childhood but also said her client has had issues with drugs and alcohol for which she has attended a residential rehabilitation program and has ongoing check ups.
"Due to her having work, residential rehabilitation would not be suitable, however non-residential rehabilitation would be something she would be happy to engage with," she said.
"She is taking active steps to improve her situation."
Mr Day said he would make sure Colafranceschi did more than just "think about going to rehab".
"I'm going to make her abstain from drugs and give her something else to think about," he said.
"The assault was by far the most serious matter, she was drug affected and alcohol affected."
He said the influence of drug use is not a defence.
Mr Day convicted Colafranceschi for the assault at the funeral home and he placed her on a 12-month community correction order requiring rehabilitation, that she abstain from drugs unless prescribed, participate in treatment or intervention programs, rehabilitation and treatment.
Colafranceschi will also have to complete 30 hours of community service for the offence.
"I'm not sending you to jail because of the early plea. You have got to stop this," Mr Day said.
He also convicted her of mid-range drink-driving and placed her on another supervised 12-month CCO requiring rehabilitation and treatment and abstaining from drugs.
Her driver's licence was disqualified for two months and she was given a 12-month interlock order.
