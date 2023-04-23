In round-two of the Woodbridge Cup Grenfell Goannas played their second away game hoping for a better result against CSU than the first-round four-point loss to Trundle.
Seven minutes after the kickoff and with the ball on their own line, CSU's Jack Hand, seeing Grenfell's fullback in the defensive line and open field behind them, on the second tackle instinctively kicked the ball deep downfield that resulted in Dane Cross taking possession and scoring the first try.
With Blake Armstrong's conversion the students led 6-0, and then moments after the kick restart quick movement of the ball to their left side allowed centre Ash Magaya to outsprint the cover defence to the corner for another four points.
Showing the confidence of a side leading by 10 points, CSU were riding high but let their guard down with some brittle defence to allow Grenfell's skipper Dan Harveyson to score a converted try to reduce the leeway to four points.
Under pressure by the hard-running Goannas forwards loose CSU defence gave Kane Brooks the next try which he then duly converted to give his side a two-point lead.
Grenfell's powerful forwards laid a foundation for a comeback and the Goannas scored another three tries in the first half, to Edwards, Pollard and Ashe to lead 28-10 at the break.
Soon after the resumption and attacking strongly on the opposition's line CSU's Ray Sargent sensed a defensive weakness in front of him and opportunistically dived over between the posts to record his side's third try.
The easy conversion by Armstrong reduced the differential to 12 points.
Grenfell never gave CSU the opportunity to get within reach of their score, and Kane Brooks' converted try kicked the score along to 34-16.
CSU, with tries to Monico and Magaya, further reduced the gap to eight points again, and with 20 minutes to go looked in with a chance.
The students tightened up their defence but after 10 minutes of intense attack and defence Caleb Haddin for the Goannas scored another four points to extend his side's lead to 40-26.
Then a CSU line dropout kicked into touch resulted in a try soon afterwards to Grenfell's Harveyson, and then another to Wilson close to the finish ended CSU's hopes for a win, Grenfelll taking the honours 50-26.
CSU's defence was put under pressure by powerful running by Goanna's forwards and eventually cracked under the intensity of the attack.
Kane Brooks added 14 points to the winner's scoreline with his accurate kicking and plenty of opportunities to convert seven tries, while CSU's Armstrong was able to contribute only six points with his three conversions.
The Girlannas had to play at their best and won their contest 8-4 but not without a few scares by the improved CSU side.
Grenfell are at home to Orange United in the next round.
