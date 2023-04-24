Trapped truck driver flown to hospital as crash scene photos emerge

A truck driver who involved in a crash on the Mid-Western Highway between Bathurst and Blayney has been airlifted to hospital.
The Transport Management Centre reported at 5.13am on Monday, April 24 that the truck rollover occurred at Bathampton, which is near Fitzgeralds Mount.
This diversion is suitable for all vehicles.
Motorists who have to use the diversion are being asked to allow plenty of extra travel time and to follow the directions of emergency services and traffic crews on site.
The driver of the truck was taken to Liverpool Hospital after they were trapped for multiple hours after a crash in which the Bathurst SES described as "complicated."
A spokesperson for South Western Sydney Local Health - which runs Liverpool Hospital - said that as of 3.30pm on Monday, the driver was in a "serious but stable" condition.
The problems on the Mid-Western Highway this morning follow the closure of the western end of Bells Line of Road a week ago and troubles on the Great Western Highway the week before due to a fertiliser spill
