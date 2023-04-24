Trapped truck driver flown to hospital as crash scene photos emerge

Central Western Daily
Updated

Truck rollover south-west of Bathurst, Mid-Western Highway closed in both directions

Updated April 24 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:30pm
The scene of the crash on the Mid-Western Highway between Blayney and Bathurst. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV.
The scene of the crash on the Mid-Western Highway between Blayney and Bathurst. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV.

A truck driver who involved in a crash on the Mid-Western Highway between Bathurst and Blayney has been airlifted to hospital.

The scene of the crash on the Mid-Western Highway between Blayney and Bathurst. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV.
Beekeeper in the Central West, Cameron Wild says European wasps are 'an awful pest' posing no benefit to people or the ecosystem as their numbers rise. Picture by Emily Gobourg.
