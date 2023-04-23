Big name recruits star as Manildra monsters Cup opposition

Defending premiers Manildra look the team to beat again in 2023 after a second straight monstering of their Woodbridge Cup opposition on Sunday - and they did it without one of their best.
Six tries in the space of 17 minutes to open the second half meant the Rhinos' round two clash at Cargo ended three-quarters of the way through the 80 minutes, with the score at 66-4.
Up 34-4 at the break, the Rhinos' left edge was unstoppable in the second half.
Flying teen winger Flynn Fahy's second of the game began the avalanche of points two minutes into the second period, before tries to Lawrence Fogg (46min), Fogg again (51min), Will Petrie (54min), Zac Reimer (57min) and then Fahy again (59min) gave the referee little option but to enforce the mercy rule at Cargo Oval.
Earlier, it was the Joey Lasagavibau show as the mercuiral former CYMS five-eighth turned it on for his new club in the Woodbridge Cup, in his first game back from a broken leg suffered in 2022, too.
The livewire No.6 had a hand in just about all of Manildra's seven first half four-pointers as the Rhinos charged to a commanding lead.
Lasagavibau's finesse was on the back of the utter carnage props Saul Houma and Sia Nemani - a pairing that would easily tip the scales at over 250 kilograms - caused for the undersized Blue Heelers.
No doubt new Manildra coach Ben McAlpine, who didn't play on Sunday and said he's unlikely too this season if the Rhinos remain injury free, enjoyed seeing his old CYMS teammate in action.
Lasagavibau should form a lethal halves pairing for the Rhinos alongside 2022 Woodbridge Cup player of the year Luke Petrie, who missed Sunday's Cargo clash after pulling up sore following Friday's training run.
It's the second week in a row Manildra has raced in 60 points, after thrashing Cabonne rivals Molong in round one.
"Our attack was great, and there's a lot more work to be done there, I guess, as well," McAlpine said.
"Given our experience in key positions, it'll click later in the year. It was Joey's first game, too, so he'll improve as the season progresses."
Ben Sharpless opened the scoring for the visitors inside the first 10 minutes of Sunday's game, and from there the Rhinos went at a point-a-minute as Jake Mullins, Fahy's first and Will Petrie all crossed to shoot Manildra out to a 22-0 lead.
Cargo, though, kept coming and a sharp intercept Raphael Wald which nearly netted a try was eventually followed up by a classy effort from veteran half Dan Madden.
The old, wily Heeler got the ball off a scrum 20 metres out from the Rhinos' line and then produced a vintage show-and-go to slice through and score Cargo's only four-pointer.
It was the only bright spot on an otherwise gloomy afternoon out at Cargo for the Heelers.
