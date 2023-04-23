Ex-mayor headed for trial: Not guilty plea for sexual assault charge

Former Dubbo mayor Ben Shields has pleaded not guilty to a sexual assault charge relating to an incident alleged to have occurred 20 years ago.
Benjamine William Shields, 41, formerly of Peel Street in Dubbo, but now of Queensland, was charged by police last year with sexual intercourse without consent - strictly indictable and possessing a conversation obtained by surveillance devices.
The matters were mentioned in Penrith Local Court on Friday, April 21 before Magistrate Fiona Toose, where Shields entered a not guilty plea to the charge of sexual intercourse without consent.
The second charge, possessing a conversation obtained by surveillance devices, was withdrawn and dismissed.
Shields was charged by authorities last year, with police alleging the historic sexual assault occurred between 12.01am and 7am on January 1, 2003 at Dubbo.
Mr Shields remains on the bail undertaking that began in June last year.
The case will now head to the District Court at Penrith, where it is set down for arraignment on May 19, when a trial date will be set.
