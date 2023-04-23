What started as a father-and-son DIY project during the COVID isolation era has quickly evolved into a first of its kind for family-run aviation empire Orange Helicopters.
Company director Dean Brus said Saturday's opening of Hangar T was "sensational" after a long process of building the big chopper shed.
"We haven't done anything like this before, not to this scale," Mr Brus said.
"But we chipped away at it through that awful time, there was no tourism and very little flying, and our company had grown enough to warrant [the expansion].
"It's cold out there at the airport, but I think that schedule inspired us to get more walls up and a roof on quickly so we could get warm," he laughed, "so, that was gruelling at times and it's been a bit of a process to get here.
"But it's quite rewarding to look back at it now and go 'wow, we did that' and I don't want to talk it up too much, but the hangar's come up pretty swish."
Founder of Aussie electronics and retail company echoed that sentiment, with the man Dick Smith himself there as the event's special guest.
A little-known fact by many, Mr Smith is also an avid pilot.
Having known each other for the past decade through their shared love of flying, the stars seemed to align when Mr Brus ran into his pilot peer recently.
"I'd been waffling on about it for years, to try and get Dick Smith to open our hangar, and then I bumped into him at Bourke Bowling Club of all places while I was doing flood relief with the helicopter," Mr Brus said.
"So we sat down and had a good chat and he said 'yep, I'll open it, but only on two conditions."
One of those terms was that Mr Brus took him for a swing in the new Bell 407 chopper.
The other was to invite legend of the aviation world, Max Hazelton.
Sadly, Mr Hazelton died at the age of 96 on April 9 - just 13 days shy of the launch.
"I'd said 'done and done' on those two conditions with Dick, we shook hands on it that day and that was it," Mr Brus said.
"Unfortunately, Max didn't quite make it for that special moment. A terrific guy who had a fantastic life, but he wasn't able to hang on for those last two weeks.
"He was just a legend and such a generous man, the amount of people he's helped is just mind-blowing; a terrific and inspiring bloke who'll be missed by so many.
"Dick spoke nicely of Max yesterday in his address and we're sure he was there in spirit."
Without the iconic and well-respected Mr Hazelton physically there to mark the occasion, Mr Smith paid tribute to the flying hero during his address at the launch event.
Though the Orange Helicopters director said Mr Hazelton did still make it there in his own way.
"It was absolutely awesome to have Dick there, I was thrilled and absolutely chuffed, but I'm sure Max was there in spirit with us as well," Mr Brus said.
"The day was an overall honour and we'll all carry his legacy of flying by doing it ourselves, so it was just a really special day for us."
Which is also why Orange Helicopters is currently in negotiations with Orange City Council to propose a build for a second hangar.
This is partly because Orange Heli-Fix, the company's maintenance wing of the business, has also increased in size.
"We've grown now and we're not only looking after our own machines, but we do some excel maintenance for other people and chief engineers as well," Mr Brus said.
We're sneaking along and growing, little steps, so hopefully we can get a deal with council.- Director of Orange Helicopters, Dean Brus on business expansion.
"The second [hangar] won't be quite as fancy, but it'll be nice; and we won't have to manipulate our machines, we'll be able to wheel them out quickly as they're needed."
Those specialised services are relied upon in emergency situations, such as assisting in critical search operations, or providing rescue and relief during natural disasters.
"It's been a very, very busy six months from flood work and then going straight into fires," Mr Brus said.
"Getting those machines in and out isn't the easiest or quickest task in the world by any means, so having that additional hangar space gives us extra breathing space, particularly in those emergency cases."
With three single engines and one twin machine, the company's fleet sits at four helicopters with plans for a purchase potentially lining up to add a larger firefighting machine to that.
Along with other specialised services across agricultural management, cherry drying, vermin control and engine aircraft refuelling, Orange Helicopters is a team of five full-time pilots and four chief operating engineers.
Because the local empire conducts many regular flights in the region.
These are private wine tasting events, pub crawls, luncheons, wedding functions, long distance charters and scenic flights.
This could be anywhere from Orange and Cadia Mine, Wyangala Dam, Burrendong Dam, Blue Mountains, Rosehill Gardens and tours of Sydney Harbour, to name a few.
"We have to steer the ship towards the airport and keep the wheels in motion, we work tirelessly with the state and federal governments behind the scenes as well," Mr Brus said.
"So we've got a bit going on and [an expansion] makes life a little easier and smoother as far as overall response and time management goes.
"We've got to keep the rotors turning across the board."
Orange Helicopters is based on Huntley Road at Orange Airport with its business hours from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm. For more information, contact Dean Brus on 0438 270 370 or send an email to info@orangehelicopters.com.au
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
