How much are you paying for a loaf of bread?

Where do you do your weekly grocery shop? And, are you get the most out of each dollar as you possibly can?
As we continue to feel the pinch of the cost of living crisis they're questions we'll be asking ourselves on the regular.
A cost of living report often quoted in the media shows households were paying almost 8 per cent more for goods and services in December 2022 compared to the same period 2021.
That same report showed 94 per cent of survey respondents noticed an increase in their weekly grocery shop, and around half of the respondents are stressed about their grocery bills.
They're alarming numbers, but should hardly come as a surprise. They ram home the harsh reality much of our population in Orange, and right across Australia, is currently facing.
Did you know a standard loaf of white bread can cost you around $1.70 in one supermarket in Orange ... and over $3 at another?
And at those same two stores, a kilo of bananas is $2.99 at the former but cheaper at $2.25 at the latter.
It pays to shop around.
The Central Western Daily will over the coming month be looking at the cost of living pressures facing us all, and how families can make the best of the tough situation we face when it comes to our weekly grocery shop, as well as the squeeze we feel when bills land in the mail and some of the best ways to save a dollar in 2023.
Whether you're single, a couple or a family we're all impacted by the rising cost of living.
Nick McGrath, Editor
