Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Watch

Man charged with string of offences after siege at Provan Place, Dubbo

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated April 22 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 7:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police brought an end to a 22-hour siege in Dubbo's east by tasering a man who refused to come down from a rooftop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Taser used on knife-wielding man as rooftop stand-off comes to an end
Taser used on knife-wielding man as rooftop stand-off comes to an end
Lions 'rocking' after drought-breaking victory on the road
Lions 'rocking' after drought-breaking victory on the road
Looming NRL clash set to smash record as Tigers, Panthers head west
Chad Russell and Brian Johnston were eager to watch their team play. Picture by Phil Blatch
'They are not pets': WIRES volunteers open up about caring for wildlife
Amber Kerr with children from Big Childcare who made wild bird treats during the Easter holidays. Picture by Tanya Marschke
More from my region
Maddison Brown is saving lives on the other side of the world
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Maddison Brown has been enjoying her time catching up with friends and family in Bathurst after two years in the UK. Picture by Alise McIntosh
They were seen at the showground during the Heritage Trades Trail weekend
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Adam Davis escorted his three daughters, Sophie, Clara and Anna, to the Trades Trail. Picture by Alise McIntosh
'Very surreal': Peak pride for Justin after a recent trip to Government House
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Bathurst's Justin Laver and NSW Governor Margaret Beazley at NSW Government House. Picture supplied.
Have a look inside the two-storey Oberon treasure that's been brought back to life
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
Proud owners George and Antoinette Sarkis. Photo: Peter Bowditch
More national stories
Iconic entertainer Barry Humphries dies aged 89
No comments
Iconic Australian entertainer Barry Humphries was best known for his character Dame Edna. Picture by AAP.
Kiwis blimmin' thrilled by Aussie citizenship embrace
The Australian and NZ leaders will meet in Brisbane following 'historic' changes to citizen rules. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Tributes flow for 'brightest star' Barry Humphries
The late Barry Humphries will likely be best remembered for his alter ego Dame Edna Everage. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
The World Cup is coming to Australia: What you need to know
No comments
Picture by ABC