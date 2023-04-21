Let us know where the worst footpaths are in Orange

Council has worked to improve the quality and number of footpaths in Orange but there are still some glaringly bad areas.
We at the Central Western Daily are going to put together a map of the worst ones, let us know if there are any bad ones near you by emailing nick.mcgrath@centralwesterndaily.com.au or tanya.marschke@centralwesterndaily.com.au.
The push to improve footpaths follows a story we did this week with the council's Aging and Access Committee chairman Cr Steve Peterson.
Cr Peterson said there are several old footpaths in the Orange area that need attention.
"Yellow paint on the footpaths only goes so far in terms of making them more walkable," Cr Peterson said.
"You know where they spray the yellow paint on to show where cracks are, I've had someone ask if that was supposed to be like an Indigenous artwork or something in one particular area and I said no it's just a footpath that needs to be replaced.
"There's a long list, more money is being put into footpaths than ever ... but even so there's a long list with some of those footpaths being very old. It's something that we always need to put a focus and money in to."
Among the streets the Central Western Daily has had complaints about and heard reports of people tripping over cracks and bumps caused by tree roots is Anson Street between Kite and Summer streets.
"The last council had plans to replace that footpath but also replace the trees that are damaging the footpath but there was significant public concern about replacing those quite beautiful trees so that project was on hold as council tries to repair the footpath as best as they can," Cr Peterson said.
"Under the Future City project will probably be the next time but as long as those trees are there it will definitely be a challenge in terms of what we can permanently do.
"It will be interesting what happens because the trees in Lords Place were constructed in these giant water-soluble cups that apparently are going to stop the roots from growing out and destroying the footpath nearby.
"It will be interesting to see how that works. Those trees in Anson Street are natural trees, they won't live forever ... but of course that could be a long time away.
"They look pretty healthy to me, they look beautiful."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.