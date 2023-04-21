Parking fines substantially higher than nearby towns

Parking fines are being doled out in Orange at a notably higher rate than nearby towns, government data reveals.
The latest figures from Revenue NSW suggest tickets are becoming more numerous and increasingly expensive across the Colour City.
Since this time last year 3881 residents were hit with $774,682 in fines. The average cost was about $199.
Last month saw the highest rate of fines in about two years with 410 tickets totalling $88,203. The average cost climbed to $215.
Government data reveals similarly-sized Central West towns are paying dramatically less, both per ticket and overall.
Bathurst pays about 93 per cent fewer fines, with just 358 totalling $47,869 issued during the last year. The average cost was about $133.
In the same timeframe Dubbo issued 2490 fines worth $427,208. The average cost was $171.
Orange City Council says its fine for parking longer than permitted carries a universal $116 fine. Unauthorised use of disabled spots costs $581.
Price discrepancies month-on-month are likely due to fluctuating proportions of disability-related parking fines.
Recent parking changes have seen warning dockets issued in several areas including the Ophir Car Park.
Across NSW about 1,331,685 fines totalled $231,518,275 over the last 12 months. The average ticket cost was $173.
