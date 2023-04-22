What's on in Orange and region over Anzac Day?

The Dawn Service will take place at Robertson Park in Summer Street from 6am. A March will form up at the Memorial Hall in Anson Street at 5.45am and step off at 5.50am. Breakfast will be served at the Ex-Services Club after the Service.
The March will start at the Memorial Hall in Anson Street and take place up Byng Street, down Sale Street to Summer Street and finish at Robertson Park. It begins at 10.40am.
Civic Commemoration
The Civic Commemoration begins at 11am and takes place at Robertson Park. Lunch is available to veterans, ADF members and their family at the Ex-Services Club following the service.
At 5.45pm there will be a Retreat Service at the Orange Cenotaph.
BORENORE: 1pm service at Borenore CWA Hall followed by food and soft drink for a $1 donation.
CANOWINDRA: 6am Dawn Service at Memorial Park, 9am Wreath Laying Service at Solider's Memorial Hospital, 10.30am March from Junction Hotel to Memorial Park for 11am Service.
CUDAL: 10am Service at Cudal and District War Memorial Gates
CUMNOCK: 5.45am assembly for a 6am Service at the RSL Hall, 46 Obley Street
EUGOWRA: 5.45am Dawn Service at Memorial Park Cenotaph, 10.45am March from the corner of North and Board Street to the Cenotaph at Memorial Park for an 11am Service.
MANILDRA: 10.15am March from Manildra Bowling Club to the Manildra Soldier's Memorial Hall for a Service.
MOLONG: 5.45am assemble for 6am Dawn Service at the Cenotaph on the Village Green. 10.30am March from the RSL Club in Riddell Street to the Cenotaph at the Village Green via Gidley Street for an 11am Service.
OBLEY: 6.30am to 7.30am Service at Obley War Memorial.
YEOVAL: 6am March from the Royal Hotel to the Yeoval Memorial Hall for the Dawn Service. 10.30am March from Yeoval Central School to the Yeoval War Memorial Hall for an 11am Service.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
