Dramatic afternoon ends with four teens arrested for alleged vehicle theft, pursuit

A dramatic Thursday afternoon has ended with four teenage boys arrested in Dubbo.
Charges against the youths include robbery with offensve weapon, dangerous driving, assault, police pursuit and more.
At about 10.30am on Thursday officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attempted to stop a Toyota Fortuner, due to the driving. The car failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated; however, was terminated due to safety concerns.
Police discovered the Toyota was reportedly stolen from a Dubbo residence early that morning and was involved in a prior pursuit around 3am.
The vehicle was located in Tink Avenue, abandoned, at about 1pm. The vehicle was seized for forensic examination.
Police established a perimeter to search the area and a short time later four youths were arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
A 16-year-old boy was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, use offensive weapon in company to prevent detention, destroy or damage property and breach of bail.
A 15-year-old boy was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and four outstanding arrest warrants were executed for motor vehicle, assault and firearm related offences.
A 17 and 12-year-old boy were both charged with breach of bail.
All four boys were refused bail to appear at a children's court on Friday.
NSW Police said Youth Command have deployed a number of youth engagement officers (YLO) to further support Dubbo over the coming weeks with youth engagement at the PCYC, Youth Justice Centre and local schools.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
