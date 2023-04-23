Mention the word Clydesdale to those of a non-horsey pedigree and you'll likely get a response along the lines of 'Really tall with hairy feet' or 'Are those the ones on the Carlton Draught labels?"
Mention their names to Clydesdale breeders Colin and Karen Brown of McMurchie Cydesdale Stud in Mandurama, and the reaction you get will be one of affection, respect and a deep understanding of what makes this breed so unique.
It was in 1977 when the Browns purchased their first Clydesdale that their life with the heritage breed began, but Mr Brown had already formed a long association with the imposing equines.
"When I was a child I remember seeing the Clydesdale that pulled the baker's cart in Wentworthville and the heavy workhorses at my grandfather's orchard in Camden," he said.
Once the decision was made to immerse themselves into the gentle world of the Clydesdale, the couple decided to look further afield from the outer west of Sydney, towards the rarefied air of the central west, settling into a property at Spring Terrace.
For nine years they blended their teaching careers with that of showing their Clydesdale at the Royal Show in Sydney, an event that has been an integral part of their lives for over 40 years.
"We had our first royal show in 1978 and it's been rolling along until the present time," he said.
That initial entry cemented their decision to become Clydesdale breeders of distinction.
"We were only going to have two horses to begin with," Mrs Brown said, "Then we were going to have six."
"We currently run 20 mares, two imported stallions and have bred 215 foals in that time," Mr Brown said.
To keep the bloodlines fresh with new genetics the Browns have imported four horses from Scotland and two from New Zealand.
"There's a real fraternity of people dedicated to the heritage of the breed and we have all benefited from our initiatives that those genetics have spread widely."
The Clydesdale Horse Society in Scotland set down their breed standards in 1888 and Australian farmers were big importers of the Scottish bloodlines and the first standards were set down in 1918.
In the early 1900s the numbers of Clydesdales in Australia numbered in the thousands, now the challenge is to maintain a genetic depth in the breed.
"We have to be very careful with how we breed," Mr Brown said.
"There are 700 registered breeders in Australia but not a lot at our level of depth. We have to ensure that they don't in-breed."
It's when the Brown's step out into the yards that the connection between themselves and the horses - and the breed's temperament - becomes apparent.
Leading the stroll is McMurchie Monique the champion mare at this year's Sydney Royal Show.
McMurchie Monique was not only the champion Clydesdale mare or filly she also won the Annaburne gold perpetual cup and was Supreme Champion Clydesdale, winning the Hon Mrs L Esmonde-Morgan Perpetual Prize.
It's true that Clydesdales are tall and have hairy feet, but it's when Mr Brown points out the other anatomical differences between a draught horse and one that you'd back at Randwick that their capacity to pull heavy carriages over long distances makes sense.
When he lifts the hoof up the dinner plate dimension of it gives it a distinct advantage when draughting, as does the unusual way that the rear legs are lined up.
Unlike a thoroughbred the Clydesdale's back legs are close together and the horse's and its hindquarters are best viewed from the rear end, and at an angle.
This is why the Clydesdale is not about speed, it's about true, raw horsepower delivered in style.
"They have a real gentleness in them," Mr Brown said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.