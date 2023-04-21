Hawks star faces music as Tigers' back cops massive ban after elbow

Nyngan Tigers outside back Clinton Edwards will miss more than half the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) regular season after the match review committee (MRC) came down hard following his round one send-off.
Edwards was given his marching orders late on in the clash with Bathurst St Pat's for an alleged forearm to the face of opposition fullback Jackson Brien.
Brien was left bloodied and dazed by the incident while Edwards was hit with a grade four striking charge by the MRC.
The matter was referred directly to the Western judiciary panel, who found Edwards guilty and handed him a nine-week suspension.
The lengthy ban was due to Edwards being hit with a 900-point penalty.
Edwards came off the bench in round one and will be replaced on the pine in round two by under 18s star Fletcher Hunt, who helped lead the Tiger cubs to a dominant round one win over St Pat's last week.
Edwards is now due to return in round 11 when the Tigers travel to Parkes, with only four rounds to follow that before finals.
Edwards was the only PMP player suspended by the judiciary after round one.
Orange Hawks hooker Alex Prout was sent-off early in his side's loss to Parkes but the MRC deemed the action was a push as opposed to open-handed striking after reviewing the video footage.
Hawks were sent a concerning act notice while the Orange club was sent another after forward Marlin Pollack was placed on report for an alleged shoulder charge at Parkes.
The MRC panel determined the shoulder charge did not carry significant force.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
