Lords Place overhaul nears finish with installations due this weekend

The polarising Lords Place overhaul is almost complete. Final installations will be craned into position this weekend.
Concrete seats, pot plants, and other decorative pieces are due to be delivered from 7am Sunday, April 23. The road will be closed.
A council representative told the CWD this represents the last major step before completion. Some small works remain.
Restaurant and retail hours are unaffected by the weekend closure. Pedestrian access will continue.
Recent installation of dining decks and decorative road painting has earned mixed reviews from business owners.
Council says its overhaul of Lords Place will help establish an outdoor dining hub for Orange. It aims to "beautify" and "transform" the strip.
The project has generated controversy since conception. Many business owners say further consultation had been promised prior to construction.
Management for 16 establishments signed an open-letter outlining intent to file legal action at the time. This did not go ahead.
Costs for the revamp are estimated at about $1.4 million. $500,000 comes via a state government grant.
